On Monday, Kenyan artiste Nyamari Ongegu popularly known as Nyashinski shared a video with his wife Zia Bett, for the first time.

In the video that caught many of the Only You hit maker’s fans by surprise, the two are seen goofing as they walked, which he captioned with the words, “Social distancing ni wewe.”

This was a first for Nyash, as he has never shared a picture or video of his wife or one with both of them together apart from pictures taken on the day of their traditional wedding.

Nyashinski’s with wife Zia

Fans went ahead to laud the singer for the bold move and for cherishing love, while others, especially female fans expressed their disappointments.

Some claimed that he does not care about their feelings and it is painful seeing him with his wife, as they requested that he does not hurt them.

It will be remembered that in February this year, a section of female fans organized a protest #SomeoneTellNyashinski in Nairobi after news broke that he had gotten married.

Nyashinski (Instagram)

Video

Here are their reactions;

becky_queen_bee When you watch your mental entanglement with the love of their life...machoos .... looking cute 😍

nyawira_vee Ata hatujaskia vibaya😩😂

nayyy.m Waaah live live. You don’t care about my feelings ? Cool

gidysoro Social distancing muhimu😅😅😅

badwilyagain Hayawani no noma na zingineeeeeeey role model

kim__chunchu Walahi this is painful 😂. Don't hurt us Dear Krash!

benjamin_muvea Upper class hawana social distancing😂

wanjohi_patrick_babu @realshinski kuna warembo wataacha kuvaa mask after kucheki hii😂😂😂

eddiejumal254 Hio munju uliharakisha sana

wilkinsfadhili Weeeh leo kutanyesha baaaaas😍👏

wambui_wa_naivasha ♥️such a lovely Couple

atraxspits_blitz Shinski alipata Jiko. Na hizi stove za mtaa joh, mafuta hazina🤭

vinn_avin Walitaka usioe, wewe unataka tu usinyoe

lemy_nyoq Malaika ananishow mmeweka mapenzi juu😮😮

reneeapril__ @venancia____ this is painful😭my heart is breaking

your_typical_cynthia Must be nice being @nandigirl_ 😍😍

main_denzel Umeweka feelings kwa display😂😂🔥