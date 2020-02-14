On Friday Kenyans woke to a surprise after a section ladies in Nairobi staged a protest over singer Nyashinski’s decision to get married to his longtime girlfriend Zia.

The ladies, according to a video shared online, wanted to express their unhappiness with the singer leaving bachelorhood.

They went ahead to sponsor a hashtag, #SomeoneTellShinski which has been trending all day.

Nyashinski’s unexpected post after Nairobi ladies hit the street protesting his marriage

Nyashinski who has been abroad for several weeks got wind of what was going on in Nairobi and he decided to share an unexpected post.

In the post seen by Pulse Live, the Malaika singer posted a picture of himself donning a hood with the words “NEVER MIND THE CHAOS” printed on it.

He went on to caption it with the words, “Happy Valentines.”

Nyashinski’s unexpected post after Nairobi ladies hit the street protesting his marriage

Here are reactions from some of his Instagram followers;

rebecca_shamil Huwezi tupea iyo Caption na bado kidonda iko Ward unataka twende ICU 😢😢

wanjirunjuguna_gk Huwezi vaa "Never Mind the Chaos" na madame wako town wanasema urudishwe singles club🤣🤣🤣

whel.d.kg Nyash huwanga jetli

muchimwichabe Buda ladies are Protesting your marriage. Have you seen the news?😂😂😂😂😂

chepsirgoi_jr #someonetellshisnki is trending somewhere🔥🔥🔥

papahz_steve Boss unatafutwa

ambrose_makina Naona Doha city centre kwa mbali 🔥🔥🔥

philipkasaya Pale Twitter umechachisha #Someonetellshinski

hazelmamito happy, happy,happy, valentine to you too my best artist

aminasheri Eti nimeona ladies wamegoma nyashiski alioa bila kusema🤣🤣😂😂

_.chacha._ke Wapi bibi boss🎁