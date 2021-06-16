Babu Owino confirms abuse of Cocaine and Heroin

In an interview with blogger Robert Alai, Babu stated that he has also explored a wide array of alcoholic drinks.

He, however, noted that he no longer takes alcohol because, "...it made me have a lot of energy and I used that energy in the wrong way."

"But when it comes to these traditional brews, I think they should be legalized because when we have weddings you see these muratina, chang'aa, busaa and the likes," he stated.

The MP, however, insisted that he abused the drugs in his previous life, not disclosing when that might have been.

He further admitted that, in his experience, the drugs had impaired his judgement.