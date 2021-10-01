Eminem opens restaurant calls it, Mom's Spaghetti

Named after maybe one of the most recognizable of his song lyrics, Eminem’s new restaurant; Mom’s Spaghetti had its opening night recently in Detroit, the rapper’s home city.

And, yes, you read that right: The name Mom’s Spaghetti comes straight from his 2002 single “Lose Yourself,” featured in the film “8 Mile.”

“His palms are sweaty, knees weak, arms are heavy,” Eminem raps in the song. “There’s vomit on his sweater already, mom’s spaghetti.”

Eminem not only showed up for the grand opening but also surprised guests by serving up pasta through the take out window.

Mom’s Spaghetti is a simple concept all around; the restaurant consists of a walk up window where patrons can pick up food.

The menu is a small one: they’ve got spaghetti plain, with meatballs, or in between bread as a sandwich.

Vegan patrons have the option of “rabbit” balls instead of typical meatballs, another reference to the rapper’s semi-biographical film, as his in screen name was Rabbit.

Eminem's love for Detroit

Eminem has a long history of supporting his home city of Detroit, and he has made a point to bring business and attention to the city.

In the past, the rapper turned down the leading role in Elysium due to the fact that it could not be filmed in Detroit; the role then went to Matt Damon.

He also had been the spokesperson for Chrysler for their “Imported From Detroit” campaign, meant to honor the Motor City for their workmanship.