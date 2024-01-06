The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Fans get rare front row seat at Mike Mondo & Shiko Nguru’s beautiful love story

Charles Ouma

From the initial contact on email, the spark during the work meeting to Shiko's list of 15 items that saw Mike meet 13, the couple shared their love story, including what they find amazing in each other

Award-winning Classic 105 presenter Mike Mondo and his girlfriend Shiko Nguru have given fans a rare glimpse into their beautiful love story, opening up for the first time on how they met and what attracted them to each other.

The pair gave their fans a front row seat in their relationship during a live session on Instagram, taking them all the way back to the beginning when they first exchanged emails followed by a work meeting that would turn out to be the genesis of a love story and revelation of the strong feelings that they had for each other.

After being in touch on email, the pair officially met at a work meeting and Mike’s voice was the first stroke of magic for Shiko when the media personality introduced himself.

The pair would end up striking a conversation which saw them find it difficult to leave each other’s side and agreed to keep the connection and communication going.

What followed was lengthy phone calls as love blossomed with the pair arriving at the conclusion that they were meant for each other.

Shiko's list of 15 items that made Mike best fit

The mother of three hailed Mike as an answered prayer, revealing that he was the perfect fit after ticking the 13 out of the 15 list of things that she needed in man which she took to God literally in prayers following after parting ways with her former lover.

"This is the man I prayed for. So why him? it's because I prayed for him," Shiko stated.

Among the items in Shiko’s list were a certain height, a churchgoer a man who had neck tattoos, a man who already had kids and was not required to bear more for them.

What Mike finds amazing in Shiko

The radio host heaped praises on Shiko, sharing some of the five things he finds amazing in her.

"She is focused, and she has a routine, she loves her babies, she is amazing and is the best kisser in the world," Mike Mondo explained.

The all-loved-up pair noted that in a world where each relationship has its fair share of ups and downs, for them, it is a love experience of consistently and regularly choosing each other.

The pair has been balancing parenting and their careers, with each excelling in their fields and keeping their private love life under wraps.

