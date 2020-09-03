Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko has said that he will pay for part of late footballer Kevin Oliech’s funeral expenses to ensure he gets a decent send off.

His announcement comes a few days after the Oliech family sought financial help to airlift Kevin’s body from Germany where he succumbed while undergoing cancer treatment.

“I condoled with the family of the late footballer Kevin Opiyo Oliech who succumbed to cancer last month while undergoing treatment in Germany. I have known Kevin for many years through his brother, Dennis Oliech who is a member of the Nairobi City County Sports Board. The late Kevin who played for Nairobi City Stars, Mathare United and other teams was a prolific footballer just like his brothers, Dennis Oliech, Andrew Oyombe and the late Steve Okumu. I will cater for some of the funeral expenses in order to ensure we give Kevin a befitting send-off at their rural home in Seme, Kisumu County. May his soul rest in peace,” said the Nairobi Governor in a series of tweets.

Former Gor Mahia player Kevin Oliech succumbs to cancer

Kevin Oliech who is brother to former Harambee Stars captain Dennis Oliech passed on barely two years after their mother also succumbed to cancer after a long battle.

His body was flown from Germany on September 2nd and is expected to arrive in Nairobi today (Thursday) and head to Kisumu for burial on Saturday.