Tanzanian video vixen cum Fashionpreneur Hamisa Mobetto has distanced herself from rumours being peddled on social media that she has reconciled with her baby daddy Diamond Platnumz.

In Q&A session with her fans on Instagram, the mother of two was tasked to set the record straight if its true that she has rekindled her lost love with Platnumz.

A curious fa asked “Are you back together with Diamond?”.

Ms Mobetto refuted the claims with a big No; “Hell to the NO” replied Hamisa.

Hamisa Mobetto speaks on getting back with Diamond days after he shared her video

Dating

She went ahead to affirm that currently, she is in a new relationship but she is keeping things away from the public eye.

Are you single? Another fan asked.

“No… I’m in a relationship with an amazing person” answered Ms Mobetto.

“Tunaomba umpost baby wako tumjue?" Another user.

“Siku ya ndoa utamuona inshaaAllah” replied Hamisa.

Ms Mobetto’s explanation comes days after baby daddy Chibu Dangote shared her video dancing to his new song “Jeje”.

In his post, Platnumz was gushing over his baby Mama with words that reads; "Jeje yake mama @Deedaylan @HamisaMobetto... Global vibe. Number one song...#Jeje availabale on all digital platforms...link in my Bio".

Seeing the post, Mobetto responded to her Baby Daddy with Love emoji's and words that read; "BABA DEE...!👅🥰😘❤️"

Diamond Vs Hamisa

The two, who were once a couple, seemed like they were rekindling their lost love after years of not talking, basing on the fact that Ms Mobetto was accused of taking Diamond to a witch-doctor to make him marry her back in 2018.

But its now clear that Ms Mobetto is not hooking up with time Diamond anytime soon.