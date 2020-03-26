Konde Music Worldwide CEO Harmonize has suffered a major blow after his new album “AFROEAST” got deleted from YouTube and other streaming platforms.

Across check done by Pulse Live, reveals that the AfroEast Album has been pulled down from various streaming platforms over copyright claims.

A search of the album gives you a message that reads; “Sorry this item/video is not available in Your country due to copyright claims.”

Why Harmonize’s new Album AfroEast has been deleted from YouTube YouTube and other streaming platforms

Deleted Album

Clicking on the Multi-link on Konde Boy’s Bio on Instagram, to access the album on various platforms gives a broken link, an indication that the album has been pulled down.

“YouTube music is not available in your area,” reads a warning from YouTube.

Other streaming platforms where the album has been deleted include; Amazon Music, Tidal, Deezer and Yandex.

The former WCB signee launched his album on March 14th, 2020, but was rocked with controversy after it turned our that he had sampled a number of tracks from existing songs.

Sampled songs

For example, his song with Mr Blue titled Unanimaliza was originally done by Mr Blue back in the days. Another song was “Your Body” featuring Burna Boy, where he sampled the late Papa Wemba’s song Show me the way.

He also sampled Q-Chillah’s song dubbed Nikilala to create his own tune called “I miss You”.

Another sampled song is Die featuring Khaligraph Jones- its original was done by Wycleff Jean “Sweetest Girl” (Dollar Bill) ft. Akon, Lil Wayne and Niia back in 2009.

This is not the first time Harmonize’s songs are being pulled down from YouTube over copyright claims. In November last year, his song UNO got pulled down after Kenyan Producer Magix Enga accused the singer of copying hooks and beats used in his song with King Kaka titled Dundaing.

