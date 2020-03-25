Embakasi East MP Babu Owino has responded after a fan asked to know how the man he attempted to kill was doing.

In an exchange seen by Pulse Live, the fan identified as Kimanthi had asked, "How is the man you attempted to kill?"

Babu then responded saying that he was healed in Jesus name."@ndungokimanthi He's healed in Jesus name," said the MP.

The exchange came shortly after Babu in a statement said that he was fully in support of Government's measures put in place in a bid to curb the spread of Coronavirus.

In the statement, he also assured of his support to his constituents noting that he had learnt of an individual who had visited Utawala from Rome and had tested positive for COVID-19.

“The COVID - 19 disease has brought not just the threat of the death but it has also brought anxiety about where many of us will get our next meal from. At this challenging time, I wish to remind everybody, tough times do not last but tough people do!” read part of Babu’s statement.

Adding that; “I have learned with great disappointment of the recklessness of an individual who is widely reported to have travelled from Italy to JKIA, interacted with people in Utawala in my constituency before traveling upcountry and potentially infecting several others.”

Babu was a few months ago arrested and charged for the attempted murder of DJ Evolve after allegedly shooting him on the neck following a misunderstanding at a popular city club.

He was later on released on bail and Evolve is still undergoing treatment at the Nairobi Hospital.