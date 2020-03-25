WCB President Diamond Platnumz’s manager Sallam SK has given an update on his health, a few days after announcing that he had tested positive for Coronavirus (COVID-19).

In a post seen by Pulselive.co.ke, Sallam said that he has been doing well and has a few days left to have further tests carried out to determine if he is free of the virus.

Mr Mendez thanked all who have been praying for him and the doctors that have been working round the clock to ensure all individuals infected with COVID-19 are attended to.

Diamond’s manager Sallam SK tests positive of Coronavirus

“Alhamdullilah naendelea vizuri zimebakia siku chache kuweza kuchukua vipimo tena kuona kama nipo negative au positive. Nashukuru kwa dua zenu wote asanteni sana. Na pia niwashukru madaktari wote waliopo bega kwa bega na sisi tuliopo kwenye kituo. 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽” said Sallam SK.

Tests positive

On Thursday last week, Sallam confirmed that he had indeed tested positive for the virus that has been termed pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO), after returning from abroad.

Diamond’s manager Sallam SK tests positive of Coronavirus

“HABARI...!! Napenda kuwajulisha na kuwatoa hofu ndugu, jamaa na marafiki kuwa nimepata majibu ya vipimo na nimeonekana nikiwa na Corona Virus, kwa sasa nipo chini ya uwangalizi mzuri na afya yangu inaendelea vizuri, pia niishukuru serikali kwa maandalizi mazuri na huduma nayopata wodini, Kwenye kituo toka juzi nipo peke yangu kama nimekikodisha vile 😅, wahudumu wanaushirikiano mzuri Mungu awalinde na awape afya njema maana wamejitolea nafasi zao kutupatia huduma sisi waathirika, hili janga la kimataifa linakwepeka kama tutafuata ushauri nasaha kutoka kwenye Wizara husika, naomba kwa wote tuwe salama na familia zetu, tuchukue tahadhari mapema. Be Strong and Be Safe Everyone out there #AllahBlessUsAll’ he announced.

After testing positive, Diamond, his band members, dancers and all who accompanied them to Denmark, France and Switzerland where they had shows had to go into quarantine.