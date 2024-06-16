The sports category has moved to a new website.


Confessions, compliments & appreciation: How celebrities celebrated Father's Day

Charles Ouma

Compliments, confessions and appreciation summed the messages that different prominent personalities had for fathers.

Father's Day is a special day for honouring one's father, fatherhood, paternal bonds, and the influence of fathers in society with this year’s holiday falling on Sunday, June 16, 2024.

Social media was awash with messages celebrating fathers and father figures.

Compliments, confessions and appreciation summed the messages that different prominent personalities had for fathers.

Nameless summed his wishes in a well-crafted message in which he prayed for strength writing:

“Rushing to the Diaper changing station be like 😂😂😂😂..

“Happy Father’s Day to all the legit Dads out there! May we have the strength to remain engaged, the presence to monitor objectively and the wisdom to guide our kids correctly.”

His wife, Wahu did not let the day slide by without appreciating the great father that Nameless is writing:

“😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 happy Fathers day @namelesskenya and to all the other present dads! 😄🌸”.

Obinna celebrated the day by appreciating fathers who go the full length for theiur families, learning from their mistakes.

“HAPPY FATHERS DAY. To all the PRESENT fathers out there MAJOR SHOUT-OUT. Keep being there for the FAMILY. Won’t be easy but as a father you keep trying.

“We learn from our mistakes and improve gradually. We take the hits on behalf of our KIDS and we wear the scars as a badge of HONOR.

Hang in there champ ,YOU ARE THE BEST. I know you are rarely told that YOU ARE AMAZING however take it from the smile on your kids faces. That is enough for a FATHER. For the fathers who arent present,bro let’s try and do better ( I know you are trying,let us try HARDER). God Bless You.” Obinna wrote.

Wishing a happiest Father’s Day to the best Dad Ever!! One thing that stands out for me about Tim, is how He values time with those he loves. (Be it Family or Friends)

READ: Origin of Mother’s Day, why UK and US celebrate on different dates & other fun facts

We (the boys and I) are forever grateful to you for being in our lives. Thank you for taking your time to nature them well. Hii sector nimekuinamishia. Kimani anashindaga akisema, ‘hakuna kitu mbaya kama mwanaume bure’ and this scares him to the core.

I am happy to be doing life with you😍❤️. May you live loooong to see the boys turn into great men like you.

Sasa sema leo chai itaweza😅😅? @blessednjugush

It’s the last slide for me😍. #TT&T❤️

First Lady, Mama Rachel Ruto too had her take with a message to President William Ruto that read:

"Happy Father's Day to all the fathers in our nation! You have been there for us through thick and thin; you have taught us to be strong and kind and to never give up. You have shown us what it means to be a true hero.

"May this special day be filled with love, laughter, and all the things that bring you joy. You deserve it! To my father, thank you for being my rock and my mentor. I thank God for the gift of a great father. To my dear Bill, you bring so much joy and love into our children's lives. I am eternally grateful for the sacrifices you make for them every step of the way as a father. Happy Father's Day!"

Below are more reactions from celebrities.

Anita Nderu: Happy Father's Day Mr. B❤️ Ky and him have the most beautiful relationship! Thank you for doing this video sharing all your Dad gems! You bring so much love, joy, and peace to our lives. We are so grateful for you every single day. Kaya and I love you more than words can express! ❤️Happy Father's Day to all of you wonderful Dad's, Dad figures, angel Dad's, and Dad's to be❤️ I hope you have a special one🥃 Cheers

Ruth K to Mulamwah: Happy fathers day baba kalamz ♥️😍 thank you for being the best dad ever & always working hard for us 😍♥️. much love

Amber Ray to Rapudo: Wishing a Happy Father’s Day to the loving father of our kids @kennedyrapudo Your strength, compassion, and endless love make our family thrive…….watching you be an amazing dad to our children makes me fall in love with you even more….Thank you for being the amazing dad and partner that you are.❤️❤️❤️

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.


