Colonel Mustafa's biography: Education, relationships, stardom & fall to construction work

This turn of events, which showcased the rapper's struggle and transition from a lavish lifestyle to manual labor, sparked both concern and debate among Kenyans.

In this article, we delve into the biography of Colonel Mustapha, tracing his journey from the peak of his music career to his current circumstances.

Education & background

ADVERTISEMENT

Born in Dar-es-Salaam, Tanzania, Colonel Mustapha was raised in a multicultural household, with a Kenyan father, Mr. Germa Mustafa, and a Tanzanian mother, Fatma.

Pulse Live Kenya

The rapper-turned-actor began developing a keen interest in rap music during his primary school days. After transferring to Kenya, he completed his education, although specific details about his academic background remain scarce.

Music career

ADVERTISEMENT

Colonel Mustapha's passion for music manifested early on, and during his high school days, he frequently performed at the Jam Session held at Florida 2000 nightclub.

He later formed the boy group Deux Vultures with his childhood friend Nasty Thomas, releasing notable songs like "Katika."

In 2003, Colonel Mustapha joined Ogopa Deejays, a renowned music production and record label company.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

During his time with the group, he contributed to the growth of urban music in Kenya, collaborating with various artists.

Some of his well-known hits released under Ogopa Deejays include "Mtaani Dot Com," "Hey Baby," and "Kupe."

Family & relationships

While information about Colonel Mustapha's immediate family is limited, he has openly mentioned his parents, Mr. Germa Mustafa and Fatma, in interviews.

Moreover, he recently revealed that his mother is battling cancer, explaining his urgent need to find means of supporting her expensive chemotherapy treatments.

ADVERTISEMENT

Colonel Mustafa and Noti Flow rekindle their love, months after nasty break up Pulse Live Kenya

The "Lenga Stress" hitmaker is said to have been through several relationships, with Marya and Noti Flow being the most publicly known.

The struggles & transformation

The video of Colonel Mustapha working at a construction site has sparked a wave of concern among Kenyans, who are surprised to witness such a significant shift in his lifestyle.

The rapper-turned-mjengo worker confirmed the authenticity of the video in an interview, disclosing that he fell on hard times and made the conscious decision to take up construction jobs to support himself and his ailing mother.

ADVERTISEMENT

Colonel Mustapha expressed that his troubles began shortly after the conclusion of the popular reality series "Nairobi Diaries."

Pulse Live Kenya

Then COVID-19 pandemic struck, adversely affecting his income from music. Determined to assist his mother, he engaged in manual labor, keeping his new occupation a secret.

However, he faced challenges when attempts to seek help were leaked by friends, which discouraged him from reaching out further.

ADVERTISEMENT

The pandemic-induced downturn severely impacted Colonel Mustapha's finances, leading him to exhaust his savings while releasing music in the hope of improving his situation.

Unfortunately, the music industry proved unforgiving, and financial difficulties coincided with his mother's illness, adding emotional strain to his already challenging circumstances.

Pulse Live Kenya

The rapper revealed that he hadn't received any monetary compensation from his music, as the rights to his songs were held by the record label.