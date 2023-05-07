The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Colonel Mustafa's biography: Education, relationships, stardom & fall to construction work

Lynet Okumu

The rise and fall of Colonel Mustafa: From music stardom to construction work!

The rise and fall of Colonel Mustafa: From music stardom to construction work!
The rise and fall of Colonel Mustafa: From music stardom to construction work!

Colonel Mustapha, a former Kenyan rapper and musician, experienced a drastic shift in his life trajectory, catching the attention of the public when a video of him working at a construction site went viral.

Recommended articles

This turn of events, which showcased the rapper's struggle and transition from a lavish lifestyle to manual labor, sparked both concern and debate among Kenyans.

In this article, we delve into the biography of Colonel Mustapha, tracing his journey from the peak of his music career to his current circumstances.

ADVERTISEMENT

Born in Dar-es-Salaam, Tanzania, Colonel Mustapha was raised in a multicultural household, with a Kenyan father, Mr. Germa Mustafa, and a Tanzanian mother, Fatma.

The rise and fall of Colonel Mustafa: From music stardom to construction work
The rise and fall of Colonel Mustafa: From music stardom to construction work Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Colonel Mustafa's ex Noti Flow throws shade after viral mjengo video

The rapper-turned-actor began developing a keen interest in rap music during his primary school days. After transferring to Kenya, he completed his education, although specific details about his academic background remain scarce.

ADVERTISEMENT

Colonel Mustapha's passion for music manifested early on, and during his high school days, he frequently performed at the Jam Session held at Florida 2000 nightclub.

He later formed the boy group Deux Vultures with his childhood friend Nasty Thomas, releasing notable songs like "Katika."

In 2003, Colonel Mustapha joined Ogopa Deejays, a renowned music production and record label company.

Colonel Mustapha
Colonel Mustapha Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Colonel Mustafa speaks after his mjengo video went viral

ADVERTISEMENT

During his time with the group, he contributed to the growth of urban music in Kenya, collaborating with various artists.

Some of his well-known hits released under Ogopa Deejays include "Mtaani Dot Com," "Hey Baby," and "Kupe."

While information about Colonel Mustapha's immediate family is limited, he has openly mentioned his parents, Mr. Germa Mustafa and Fatma, in interviews.

Moreover, he recently revealed that his mother is battling cancer, explaining his urgent need to find means of supporting her expensive chemotherapy treatments.

ADVERTISEMENT
Colonel Mustafa & ex-girlfriend Noti Flow
Colonel Mustafa & ex-girlfriend Noti Flow Colonel Mustafa and Noti Flow rekindle their love, months after nasty break up Pulse Live Kenya

The "Lenga Stress" hitmaker is said to have been through several relationships, with Marya and Noti Flow being the most publicly known.

The video of Colonel Mustapha working at a construction site has sparked a wave of concern among Kenyans, who are surprised to witness such a significant shift in his lifestyle.

The rapper-turned-mjengo worker confirmed the authenticity of the video in an interview, disclosing that he fell on hard times and made the conscious decision to take up construction jobs to support himself and his ailing mother.

ADVERTISEMENT

Colonel Mustapha expressed that his troubles began shortly after the conclusion of the popular reality series "Nairobi Diaries."

Colonel Mustafa
Colonel Mustafa Pulse Live Kenya

READ: She was violent - Rapper Colonel Mustafa opens up on relationship with Noti Flow

Then COVID-19 pandemic struck, adversely affecting his income from music. Determined to assist his mother, he engaged in manual labor, keeping his new occupation a secret.

However, he faced challenges when attempts to seek help were leaked by friends, which discouraged him from reaching out further.

ADVERTISEMENT

The pandemic-induced downturn severely impacted Colonel Mustapha's finances, leading him to exhaust his savings while releasing music in the hope of improving his situation.

Unfortunately, the music industry proved unforgiving, and financial difficulties coincided with his mother's illness, adding emotional strain to his already challenging circumstances.

Colonel Mustafa
Colonel Mustafa Pulse Live Kenya

The rapper revealed that he hadn't received any monetary compensation from his music, as the rights to his songs were held by the record label.

Consequently, his ability to enter into relationships has also been affected by his financial predicament.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

David Osiany’s wife, Syombua fiercely defends him amid cheating claims

David Osiany’s wife, Syombua fiercely defends him amid cheating claims

Sharon Mundia clarifies relationship with Patricia Kihoro and why they cannot date

Sharon Mundia clarifies relationship with Patricia Kihoro and why they cannot date

Colonel Mustafa speaks after mjengo video, Sheila Mwanyigha addresses pregnancy after photos & more stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Colonel Mustafa speaks after mjengo video, Sheila Mwanyigha addresses pregnancy after photos & more stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Colonel Mustafa's receives Sh600,000 cash

Colonel Mustafa's receives Sh600,000 cash

Zari Hassan denies claims that Shakib was gateman for late husband

Zari Hassan denies claims that Shakib was gateman for late husband

Colonel Mustafa's biography: Education, relationships, stardom & fall to construction work

Colonel Mustafa's biography: Education, relationships, stardom & fall to construction work

Colonel Mustafa's ex Noti Flow throws shade after viral mjengo video

Colonel Mustafa's ex Noti Flow throws shade after viral mjengo video

Pomp and glamour as Gideon Moi’s son weds lover in exclusive ceremony [Photos]

Pomp and glamour as Gideon Moi’s son weds lover in exclusive ceremony [Photos]

Tyler Mbaya aka Baha over the moon as he celebrates birthday with daughter Astra

Tyler Mbaya aka Baha over the moon as he celebrates birthday with daughter Astra

Pulse Sports

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Colonel Mustapha

Colonel Mustafa speaks after his mjengo video went viral

Waihiga Mwaura is a journalist, TV presenter, and media personality who has made a name for himself in the media industry over the years.

Waihiga Mwaura's biography: Education, family, career, awards & sidehustle

A collage of singer Sanaipei Tande and Suzzana Owiyo

Suzzana Owiyo comes to the defence of Sanaipei Tande over her recent photos

Tanasha Donna

Tanasha Donna reveals plans to relocate from Kenya permanently