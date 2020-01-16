Actress Catherine Kamau popularly known as Kate actress has been gifted a brand new BMW by her husband Phillip Karanja, one month after giving birth to Baby K.

On Wednesday, an excited Mrs Karanja took to Instagram to share the good news with her over 1.1 Million followers.

“Every push has been rewarded. God says try me! Do your part! Mama K 2020 lets ride,” reads one of the captions.

Hardworking Queens

The former Mother In-law actress went on to encourage young girls who look up to her saying “Young queens out there, hard work, patience and perseverance still pays. Hardworking girls are still cool. Trust me”.

The new BMW was delivered to the Karanja’s by a renowned car dealer who goes by the name Mwangi Mercedes (Instagram).

“2020 Things Looking Bright 😎 @kate_actress Thanks For Trusting This Dude From Your Village🤣. It Was Awesome Serving You. And Oh Very Humble Personality 🙏🏼🙏🏼 #AskMeAboutCars🚘 #SatisfactionGuaranteed💯.” shared Mwangi Mercedes.

Welcoming Baby K

The Karanja’s welcomed their Baby on December 15th, 2019, but kept the news low key only revealing it to close friends and family.

“New moms be like... it’s her first month birthday . We must celebrate 😁 Baby K ... 15.12.2019” wrote Kate actress.

Director Phil added “Ah babe @kate_actress 🙄we will be having birthdays every month? I think you are using K for personal enjoyment😂😂”

Back to the grind

On Monday, the actress released her first photos after giving birth to baby K and her pregnancy snap back game was on point.

“Back to normal programming. That means Back to the Hustle , and May God bless yours 🙏🏿😊... Resuming #youtube this week so what content do you want to see twenny twenny. Throwback ! Baby K at 2 weeks 🤗... we are not hiding her from the world , just hiding the world from her . Such a cruel world 😩 especially here on social media . Thank you for all the congratulatory messages . You shall meet her when we are ready 🙏🏿❤️ .. if ever 😩” read her caption.