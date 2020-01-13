Actress Catherine Kamau popularly known as Kate actress just released her first photos after giving birth to baby K and all we can say is her pregnancy snap back game is on point.

The mother of two welcomed her second born daughter two weeks ago but you can barely tell that she was even pregnant in the first place.

The snap back photos come days after the former Mother in-law actress introduced her baby to the world, after keeping her private for weeks.

“Back to normal programming. That means Back to the Hustle , and May God bless yours 🙏🏿😊... Resuming #youtube this week so what content do you want to see twenny twenny” reads Kate’s caption.

Check out Kate Actress’s amazing post baby body weeks after giving birth

Reactions from Fans

Most comments left under the photos lauded the actress for her amazing post baby body.

“nickmutuma “Una teeeeeesssssssaaaaaaaa @kate_actress 🔥”

missidaisy “Eish show them a woman can do it all 🙌🙌 you look so 🔥🔥🔥 I love it”

sharon.kimani.77 “Mimi nilizaa three weeks ago n I look a hot mess😢....waaaah enyewe we are very different... But u look amazing mama”

cuppieayokya “Snap back on level 100%🔥🔥🔥🔥❤️❤️❤️❤️”

naturalhairkenya “Wait, didn't you give birth like 2 minutes ago? 😲 you look so good mama! 😍😍😍”

jaynekatusiime “Hi pretty,you have gone back so fast,how how did you do it”

yourhealth_ke “Snap back game 💯💯”

realrhouz “This Level of snap back is what i hv been trying to get At my whole life.🙏😍”

me_rcy7712 “How you handle, baby, husband, work, how you balance”

sarahhassanmad “This is why I love @kate_actress you truly amazing😊”

abigelgichuhi “@kate_actress Eeeey! Mama wawili, that's too quick kuanza kutesa🙄”

smartieshiko35 “@kate_actress Aki why do you look these good it’s two weeks post delivery mm I was looking like a zombie can you talk about how your delivery was taking notes for my future babies I want to slay like these”

liechdottie “You look awesome love🙌 if there has ever been a snap-back that has shock-impressed me, it has to be yours! Weh! “

sallystai_ndiangui “You snapped out soo fast @kate_actress .... amazing😍”

mokeni_fashion_house_ “🔥🔥🔥🔥 hotness reloaded May God bless your hustle “

We are not hiding her

Over the weekend, Kate stepped out with her baby girl, only known as baby K for the first time after giving birth saying “Throwback ! Baby K at 2 weeks 🤗... we are not hiding her from the world , just hiding the world from her . Such a cruel world 😩 especially here on social media . Thank you for all the congratulatory messages . You shall meet her when we are ready 🙏🏿❤️ .. if ever”.

