YouTube has announced the launch of a new challenge which will involve audiences across Africa, including Kenya.
Kenyans invited to take part in this exciting YouTube Challenge
YouTube Challenge to run all through May 2021
The challenge, a first of its kind on the platform, aims at encouraging and cultivating a reading culture with a target in increasing appreciation of African writers.
The month-long challenged dubbed "Africa Reading Challenging" has enlisted the participation of seven popular Kenya creatives namely; Muthoni Garland (Writer), James Murua (Storyteller), creative writers Anne Moraa and Aleya Kassam, John Sibi-Okumu (Actor and Journalist), Laura Ekumbo (Poet and Actress) as well as actor-cum-writer Mugambi Nthiga (Actor-Writer).
“We are extremely excited about the YouTube Africa Reading Challenge. Reading novels is such a critical skill and we hope this event will help fuel a reading culture on the continent, while also highlighting some of the exceptional literary works by African writers,” announced Nitin Gajria, Google’s Managing Director for Africa.
The challenge began on Wednesday April 21, 2021 and will run until Friday May 21, 2021.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke