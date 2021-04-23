Kenyans invited to take part in this exciting YouTube Challenge

The challenge, a first of its kind on the platform, aims at encouraging and cultivating a reading culture with a target in increasing appreciation of African writers.

The month-long challenged dubbed "Africa Reading Challenging" has enlisted the participation of seven popular Kenya creatives namely; Muthoni Garland (Writer), James Murua (Storyteller), creative writers Anne Moraa and Aleya Kassam, John Sibi-Okumu (Actor and Journalist), Laura Ekumbo (Poet and Actress) as well as actor-cum-writer Mugambi Nthiga (Actor-Writer).

“We are extremely excited about the YouTube Africa Reading Challenge. Reading novels is such a critical skill and we hope this event will help fuel a reading culture on the continent, while also highlighting some of the exceptional literary works by African writers,” announced Nitin Gajria, Google’s Managing Director for Africa.