Kenyans took to social media to mourn celebrated news anchor Anjlee Gadhvi who succumbed to cancer at Aga Khan Hospital on Friday the 10th of January.

Gadhvi, a cancer warrior was first diagnosed with liver cancer in 2013 and underwent a series of medical procedures in and out of the country.

The former K24 anchor, shared details of her cancer journey on social media including the treatment options she had sought. She has left behind a husband and two children.

Kenyans mourn celebrated news Anchor Anjlee Gadhvi who succumbed to cancer

Kenyans took to social media to pass their condolences to the family and express their sadness for losing a talented journalist, a friend and someone who touched people's lives.

Her body has since been cremated at the the Kariakor Hindu Crematorium after a funeral service that took place at Shree Lohana Mahajan Mandal Temple on Desai Road.

Here are some of the comments

@KoinangeJeff Cancer has ROBBED us again!!!.. Such an AMAZING person!!..A very TALENTED Journalist!!...Very SAD day!!...My THOUGHTS and PRAYERS to the Family, Friends and Loved ones of Anjlee Gandhvi!!...Till we MEET again my Good Friend!!

Kenyans mourn celebrated news Anchor Anjlee Gadhvi who succumbed to cancer

@holydaveAnjlee Gadhvi fought hard but once again Cancer has robbed us. 😔 We will remain with memories of her immense contribution to the media industry and the bright smile that she carried to the last day. 🙏

@joycew_lay Anjlee, It’s heartbreaking that you left too soon! We were cheering you on as you fought the cancer battle; we had hope that you will win this fight...but it is well! Rest now, in Heaven’s eternal peace. I pray for strength and comfort upon your family and children. #RIPAnjlee 💔

@Juliegichuru I am heartbroken 💔 Rest in peace sweetheart 💔

@BettyMKyallo My sweet Anjlee. You fought so strong. Breaks my heart that you are gone 💔 You are a warrior. May your spirit live on and may your family find strength at this time. I shall miss you. 😣 #CancerWarrior

Kenyans mourn celebrated news Anchor Anjlee Gadhvi who succumbed to cancer

@Serahteshna My darling Anjilee, I’m completely lost for words. You were brave, full of life and kind. A true warrior who fought a good fight. May heaven open its doors for you. Rest well my Friend 💔.

@WaWajir We interact alot in this platform,sharing all views, she was a queen on the screen #Cancer is wiping away our loved ones the Gov't must wake up to mitigate, to make it a disaster its robbing huge, universal health care be PRIORITISED actions not POLITICS hoodwinked

@MourrineAShe was so passionate about cancer awareness and given that she had battled it before proved she was truly an Alpha Female. It's really sad that she has succumbed to the monstrous Cancer😢.We'll surely miss you gracing our screens on @K24Tv .Rest in eternal glory Anjlee #RIPAnjlee

@MalaikaShujaa Another life lost to cancer😭😭 Its a lost battle but we will not lose hope. Sincere condolences to the family, friends and the nation at large. #RIPAnjlee