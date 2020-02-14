Comedian Eric Omondi and his alleged Ex-girlfriend Chantal Grazioli continue to confuse their online in-laws after unleashing a video getting cozy in the name of promoting Chantal’s new business.

On Thursday, Omondi put up a romantic video of him and Chantal in bed, prompting Netizens to question their break-up that went viral about a year ago.

Many argued that the two were just chasing clout with their break-up and nobody should take them serious, because the bond between the two after the alleged break-up is out of this world.

Eric Omondi and Chantel causes a hullabaloo as they unleash their cozy bedroom video

Connecting dots

Others pointed out that it’s very difficult for one to get that comfortable with his or her ex, when they are not together, and Eric should just come out clean and explain the status of their relationship to save their online-in laws from the pressure of connecting dots.

In the one minute video, the funny man is seen caressing Chantal while lying comfortably on her chest, as they jam to Otile Brown’s new song featuring Sanaipei Tande “Aiyana”.

Eric Omondi with Chantel

In November 2019, Omondi made a U-turn on his alleged break up with girlfriend Chantal Juliet Grazioli, stating that they were still together.

“Me and Chantal we never broke up in the first place if you read what I wrote and what she wrote. She was going to school and also to do some other things. So we have not broken up and we are not on a break and we are not separated. So we never broke-up and she is coming for Christmas by the way, so mngoje akikuja mtauliza hizo maswali zingine,” said Eric Omondi.

Eric with Chantal

Reactions from Instagram In-laws

slim_wanjiru “😍😍😍😍Napenda maisha ya Erick unpredictable.... Babe confuse them🙌”

muruginjeruh “Sasa hizi ni gani tena.....Aki udaku haitaki uvivu😂😂😂😂”

nyomindi_ferdie “Walidhani ati mumeachana, heri wangejuwa, vile distance relationships huendanga👌🏾it's only for the chosen few😂🤣”

jacintainenga “Sasa hiyo ndio advertisement ya Chanty beauty products au🤷 wamnyandus🙌🙌🙌🙌”

queenbundala2083 “Sasa mbona afikishi mkono adi chini nikabidhi mimi😆😆😆😆yani tatendea haki mikono yote miwili”

Eric Omondi with his fiancée Chantal. I'm not aware of any wedding in September – Eric Omondi

linnetwamburu “@otilebrown @nabbi__ come see this distance relationship works make it work please 😍😍😍”

mam_reuna “Wewe na chanty hamuezi tu kuachana kabisa... She is your better half”

iam_ayew_bc “@gracey_jioms hii kitu haitaki makasiriko 😂😂”

chrisleeambalo “Sisi wakenya tumezoea kuchezewa akili mukiwachana tena mutatwambi😂😂”

sharonkb60 “Kwani huyu dem hana mafeelings???? Wah mi nishikwe adi thighs na nilenge kweli enyewe nobody can stop reggae if u no u no😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂”

willyloding “Kurudiana ni lazima....hyo long distance relationship Imeweza....Hii advertisement ya Chanty imeweza😂😂😂🤗🤗🤗.”

mumbe_muthui “Hii ni zone gani ya EXs ....ile siku ntafka hapa nta address the nation 😂😂😂me ni wale wa kuenda nkiendanga 😩”

