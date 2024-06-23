Michelle Ntalami turns 40, celebrates birthday with 5 divine coincidences

Taking to social media, Ntalami shared that today, Sunday 23rd June 2024, officially marked the best and most important day of her life.

She listed the key events happening on the same day that she was born, highlighting that not only was she getting baptized, but her mum too was marking a significant milestone in her salvation through baptism.

“Today, Sunday 23rd June 2024, officially marks the best and most important day of my life!🌟. 🌊 On this day, I get Baptized to publicly declare to the world that I give my life to Christ. 🌊 On this day, I make a lifetime commitment to God that I belong to Him only. 🌊 On this day, my Mom gets baptized too! I had the wonderful opportunity to lead Mom to Christ during my season away. God put it in my heart months ago to walk with her, and He guided us every step to this day! 🌊 So on this day, the one who birthed me on this very day, also gets baptized! 🌊 The cherry on top, on this very day I turn 40!🎉” Ntalami wrote.

She added that she is truly blessed as not many get to experience similar milestones in their lifetime.

“What an honor to see such a day. Not many get to experience such a divine coincidence in their lifetime and I am so thankful. I asked the Lord to make this birthday different, and He did beyond my wildest expectations!🥹

“Every experience in my life led me to this very day and I am grateful for it all. When the enemy tried to lie to me that life was not worth living anymore, little did I know The Lord had planned my baptism on my very birthday and a whole new meaning to my life after that!✨” Michelle added.

Symbolism of Michelle Ntalami's dress and background in birthday photo

She accompanied the post with a photo in which she dressed in white, standing next to a waterfall and explained the symbolism of her dressing as well as the background of the photo writing:

“This year I do it different and all for God. The waterfall all around me represents baptism, cleansing and newness of life. 🌊 Nature with me in it, represents God’s beautiful creation.🌳 The simplicity yet royalty of it all imitates Christ, our humble servant yet King.👑 And here I am, dressed different from my usual birthday fits; because officially, The Bride of Christ!👰🏽‍♀️✨”

Marini Naturals CEO Michelle Ntalami Pulse Live Kenya

She also shared the renewed hope in her Christian faith and the things she leaves behind as she continues in her holy walk writing: