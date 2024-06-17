Michelle Ntalami: I've dated men & they were part of painful experiences God showed me

In May 2024, Michelle recounted a life-changing encounter with God that led her to become born again. She expressed her gratitude for receiving what she considers the greatest gift—her new relationship with Christ.

Michelle Ntalami leaves the past behind

In an interview with Betty Kyallo, Michelle elaborated on the changes she has made since her spiritual awakening.

She shared that God showed her the reasons behind her brokenness, which stemmed from letting the wrong people into her life.

“The Lord started showing me: This is your heart and these are the mistakes you made. You let the wrong people in. This is why you are not broken by business, you are broken by human beings because you let too many people in.

"You trusted too many people, you walked with the wrong people. You dated and befriended the wrong people. You let the wrong people befriend you and this is the kingdom they were serving. And because of that, you also started serving that kingdom. That was such a revelation for me,” Michelle explained.

Things Michelle Ntalami has left behind after spiritual reawakening

Michelle listed several aspects of her life that she has left behind since her encounter with God.

She mentioned giving up cursing and secular music, particularly those songs that glorify sex, drugs, and money. She also talked about how God removed fake friends from her life, helping her to sanctify her environment.

“I can’t do it... God removed all those fake friends from my life,” she stated.

Michelle Ntalami on when she'll clarify her current sexual identity

Michelle also addressed her sexual identity during the interview. Previously identifying as androsexual—someone attracted to men or male energy—she explained how her past relationships, including those with men, contributed to her painful experiences.

“I don't know how many times I will need to clarify this. I have dated men before in my lifetime and they were also part of my painful experiences that the Lord showed me. It's just that maybe one or two of my relationships were out in the media. Prior to that, I was dating men. At that time my identity was androsexual, a term that means someone is attracted to men or male energy. I always feel like there is this notion that I absolutely do not date men,” Michelle clarified.

Michelle emphasised that her newfound boldness in her faith mirrors the passion she had in her previous relationships. She is determined to use this boldness to spread God’s message, following His directions and timing.

“In terms of where I’m at now, one thing is as bold as I was with my love, that’s the same passion that the Lord is using to spread His message. It's the same boldness I will use when I share the stand that I have taken now and who I have become. It's a conversation I will have but in the Lord's time. I'm following His directions,” she shared.

Michelle Ntalami encourages people to stop condemning others

Michelle highlighted the importance of promoting understanding rather than condemnation. She believes that showing people the light and the way forward is more effective than condemning them for their past mistakes.

