The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Michelle Ntalami: I've dated men & they were part of painful experiences God showed me

Lynet Okumu

Michelle Ntalami on things she has left behind and who she has become after meeting God

Michelle Ntalami (Instagram)
Michelle Ntalami (Instagram)

Marini Naturals CEO Michelle Ntalami recently shared a profound spiritual awakening that has transformed her life.

Recommended articles

In May 2024, Michelle recounted a life-changing encounter with God that led her to become born again. She expressed her gratitude for receiving what she considers the greatest gift—her new relationship with Christ.

In an interview with Betty Kyallo, Michelle elaborated on the changes she has made since her spiritual awakening.

ADVERTISEMENT
Kenyan Businesswoman Michelle Ntalami ( Instagram)
Kenyan Businesswoman Michelle Ntalami ( Instagram) Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Michelle Ntalami: 5 major chapters of the CEO's life that shaped her way to Christ

She shared that God showed her the reasons behind her brokenness, which stemmed from letting the wrong people into her life.

The Lord started showing me: This is your heart and these are the mistakes you made. You let the wrong people in. This is why you are not broken by business, you are broken by human beings because you let too many people in.

"You trusted too many people, you walked with the wrong people. You dated and befriended the wrong people. You let the wrong people befriend you and this is the kingdom they were serving. And because of that, you also started serving that kingdom. That was such a revelation for me,” Michelle explained.

ADVERTISEMENT
Michelle Ntalami (Instagram)
Michelle Ntalami (Instagram) Michelle Ntalami (Instagram) Pulse Live Kenya

READ: 10 changes Michelle Ntalami has seen in her alcohol-free journey

Michelle listed several aspects of her life that she has left behind since her encounter with God.

She mentioned giving up cursing and secular music, particularly those songs that glorify sex, drugs, and money. She also talked about how God removed fake friends from her life, helping her to sanctify her environment.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I can’t do it... God removed all those fake friends from my life,” she stated.

Michelle also addressed her sexual identity during the interview. Previously identifying as androsexual—someone attracted to men or male energy—she explained how her past relationships, including those with men, contributed to her painful experiences.

I don't know how many times I will need to clarify this. I have dated men before in my lifetime and they were also part of my painful experiences that the Lord showed me. It's just that maybe one or two of my relationships were out in the media. Prior to that, I was dating men. At that time my identity was androsexual, a term that means someone is attracted to men or male energy. I always feel like there is this notion that I absolutely do not date men,” Michelle clarified.

Michelle Ntalami
Michelle Ntalami Michelle Ntalami Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: It Took Me 7 Years to Heal – Michelle Ntalami Opens up on Her Worst Relationship

Michelle emphasised that her newfound boldness in her faith mirrors the passion she had in her previous relationships. She is determined to use this boldness to spread God’s message, following His directions and timing.

“In terms of where I’m at now, one thing is as bold as I was with my love, that’s the same passion that the Lord is using to spread His message. It's the same boldness I will use when I share the stand that I have taken now and who I have become. It's a conversation I will have but in the Lord's time. I'm following His directions,” she shared.

Michelle highlighted the importance of promoting understanding rather than condemnation. She believes that showing people the light and the way forward is more effective than condemning them for their past mistakes.

ADVERTISEMENT

I don't believe in condemnations. Jesus came to save. So even when I will speak about it, I want both Christians and non-Christians to understand that it's not about condemnation. You’ll really not get far if you condemn people. Show them the light. Some people made mistakes, they didn't choose to be that way but it's spiritually connected,” Michelle concluded.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Makokha seeks justice after theft during Jahmby Koikai's funeral

Makokha seeks justice after theft during Jahmby Koikai's funeral

Michelle Ntalami: I've dated men & they were part of painful experiences God showed me

Michelle Ntalami: I've dated men & they were part of painful experiences God showed me

Jackie Matubia breaks down as she opens up about father's stage 4 cancer

Jackie Matubia breaks down as she opens up about father's stage 4 cancer

Details of Fred Omondi's memorial & burial services

Details of Fred Omondi's memorial & burial services

Oga Obinna speaks on his 'baby' Dem Wa Facebook's emotions & their journey together

Oga Obinna speaks on his 'baby' Dem Wa Facebook's emotions & their journey together

Men over 40 should find women who can tell signs of stroke - Maureen Waititu

Men over 40 should find women who can tell signs of stroke - Maureen Waititu

Jackie Matubia's message to 1st baby daddy, days after disclosing why she kicked ex out

Jackie Matubia's message to 1st baby daddy, days after disclosing why she kicked ex out

Why Fred Omondi was actively rebranding in faith before untimely death [Video]

Why Fred Omondi was actively rebranding in faith before untimely death [Video]

Confessions, compliments & appreciation: How celebrities celebrated Father's Day

Confessions, compliments & appreciation: How celebrities celebrated Father's Day

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Gospel singer Anastacia Mukabwa

Doctor's error that caused delay in cancer diagnosis for Annastacia Mukabwa

Content creator Njeri Mbugua

Kenyan pitmaster eyeing 80-hour Guinness record for Nyama Choma

Mike Sonko at the Jahmby Koikai tribute at Quiver Lounge Thika Road

Sonko's contribution at Jahmby Koikai's Reggae Tribute Night

Makokha and his children present at the burial ceremony of his wife Purity Wambui at Lang'ata Cemetery on June 13, 2024

Emotional tributes from Makokha's 4 kids as they bid farewell to mum Wambui