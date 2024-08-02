8 interesting things about 'Neema' series actor Fidel Maithya

Once a shy kid, Fidel has blossomed into a talented hunk standing 6.2 feet tall, with a beard and bald head that have become his trademark.

His sharp sense of fashion only adds to his charm, making him a favourite among the ladies!

'Neema' actor Fidel Maithya 'Mark' Pulse Live Kenya

Fidel Maithya's debut into acting

Fidel realised his passion for acting as a child. He played his first role accidentally in primary school and always loved film, TV, and theater.

Watching movies at the cinema with his parents inspired him to be in movies. His mother, a video editor at KBC, also played a significant role in fueling his passion.

His first audition was for a cigarette advertisement, but he didn't get the part due to his young and skinny appearance.

However, his big breakthrough came with the show 'Selina', which was the biggest show in East Africa then, and gained him significant attention.

'Neema' actor Fidel Maithya 'Mark' Pulse Live Kenya

Fidel Maithya's rise to fame

Fidel got the role of Dr Leshan in 'Selina' in a funny way. While working on the first professional movie role 'Vashita', the casting director of 'Selina' posted on Facebook looking for someone to play Dr Leshan.

Fidel auditioned and got the part. According to him, the role brought him many benefits and public recognition, although it also came with initial pressure.

Before Selina, he appeared in 'Monica'. The show follows the life of Monica (Brenda Wairimu) as she chases her dreams of becoming one of the elites.

Fidel played Bob Jiwe, the governor’s son, who finds himself in a love triangle with Monica.

'Neema' actor Fidel Maithya 'Mark' Pulse Live Kenya

Fidel Maithya's role on 'Neema'

Fidel is also part of the new Citizen TV series 'Neema', which airs at 7:30 PM on weekdays.

Produced by Jiffy Pictures, the series premiered on June 10, 2024, replacing 'Becky'. It has already captivated the audience with themes of intrigue, betrayal, and uncertainty.

Fidel plays the lead role, Mark, alongside Neema (Selestine Nyagah). In the series, Mark falls in love with Neema, whose husband has just left, while another woman, Sharon, is working tirelessly to have Mark.

'Neema' actor Fidel Maithya 'Mark' Pulse Live Kenya

Other notable movies Fidel Maithya has featured

Fidel also appeared in the second season of Showmax's 'Single Kiasi' as Sintamei's old friend.

The show follows Sintamei, Rebecca, and Mariah as they navigate love and dating in Nairobi, highlighting their strong friendship.

He has also featured in other movies such as 'Second Family', 'Crime and Justice', and 'Big Girl Small World'.

'Neema' actor Fidel Maithya 'Mark' Pulse Live Kenya

Fidel Maithya's passion for basketball

Fidel loves basketball and has worked as a commentator and analyst. He worked with SuperSport to provide analysis and commentary for live games.

Fidel was also part of the EFC Basketball team, which included notable people like Nonini. The EFC team was involved in charitable activities that impacted many lives.

In addition to his acting and presenting skills, Fidel is also a talented voice-over artist.

'Neema' actor Fidel Maithya 'Mark' in his days playing basketball Pulse Live Kenya

Fidel Maithya's personal life & relationship

In a 2023 interview, Fidel disclosed that he has someone special in his life, and they are yet to have children.

He shared his thoughts on maintaining a happy relationship, emphasising the importance of being happy individually before coming together as a couple.

“I always preach this to people, be happy first and hopefully they meet someone who is happy so that when they come together, they don’t depend on the other person to be happy. When you come into a relationship with hang-ups, it is not going to work,” he explained.

'Neema' actor Fidel Maithya 'Mark' Pulse Live Kenya

Fidel also explained why he doesn’t post his significant other on social media.