The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Meet the 6 finalists on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Faith Oloruntoyin

The very first time the game introduces the top six as opposed to the top five.

Six housemates have emerged as finalists on BBNaija All Stars. [Twitter/Big Brother Naija]
Six housemates have emerged as finalists on BBNaija All Stars. [Twitter/Big Brother Naija]

Recommended articles

The journey that kicked off on July 23, 2023, enters its seven-day countdown to October 1, 2023, when the winner will be announced. We have put together the list of the top six and how they became finalists of the show.

Here are the top six finalists of season eight:

ADVERTISEMENT

He became the first finalist on Sunday, September 17, 2023, after a 4,000 Moniepoint purchase of the ultimate immunity pass. This is the second time Cross, has made it to the final week as he finished at the fourth position on Shine Ya Eye season six.

Snatching the second finalist spot in the toughest HOH game on BBNaija All Stars. The immunity from winning the HOH seat for week nine gave her a direct ticket to the finalist. She is currently the only finalist who wasn't a finalist in her previous season.

ADVERTISEMENT

She claimed the third finalist spot during the final Black Envelope game on BBNaija All Stars. Cee-C was the runner-up in the Double Wahala season, making this her second time as a finalist.

She scaled through by having the least nominations during the last eviction nominations on BBNaija All Stars. She is also a second-time finalist, after closing the PepperDem season as the winner.

ADVERTISEMENT

After surviving the final eviction show on Sunday, September 24, 2023, he emerged as one of the top six finalists of the show. This is also his second time as a finalist as he finished fourth place during the Level Up season.

Despite being extremely confident about grabbing the ultimate HOH challenge and then losing, he still made it to the finalists. Pere was also saved during the last eviction show, as he made it to BBNaija All Stars top six. This is also his second time as a finalist, as he ended the Shine Ya Eye season in third place.

ADVERTISEMENT
Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin is a film journalist and a movie lover who enjoys movies from both onscreen and the theatre world.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Nicki Bigfish saves the day for man he intended to prank

Nicki Bigfish saves the day for man he intended to prank

Please be thorough with the investigation into Mohbad's death - Banky W

Please be thorough with the investigation into Mohbad's death - Banky W

YY Comedian's mum shares untold story of how he suffered burns 7 times

YY Comedian's mum shares untold story of how he suffered burns 7 times

Diamond pleads with Chege to release songs after unexpected reunion on stage

Diamond pleads with Chege to release songs after unexpected reunion on stage

Mercy Masika expresses concern about modern pastors' fashion & modesty

Mercy Masika expresses concern about modern pastors' fashion & modesty

Philosophy Fena Gitu applies in bold fashion choices

Philosophy Fena Gitu applies in bold fashion choices

Meet the 6 finalists on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Meet the 6 finalists on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Nyako to take legal action against Brian Chira for defamation

Nyako to take legal action against Brian Chira for defamation

It starts afresh every week! Georgina Njenga's response to body count question

It starts afresh every week! Georgina Njenga's response to body count question

ADVERTISEMENT