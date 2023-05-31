The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Actor Mumbi Maina speaks about moment she met Hollywood star Keanu Reeves

Amos Robi

Mumbi Maina plays Katherine in the telenovela series 'Second Family'

Second Family S01 Mumbi Maina
Second Family S01 Mumbi Maina

Renowned actor Mumbi Maina, known for her role as Katherine in the telenovela 'Second Family,' recently shared her unforgettable encounter with Hollywood star Keanu Reeves.

Recommended articles

Mumbi had the opportunity to meet the Canadian actor while filming 'The Matrix Resurrections.' In a candid interview, she described Reeves as humble, friendly, and easy going.

Reflecting on the experience, Mumbi admitted feeling nervous initially. The magnitude of the production, coupled with it being her first venture into the sci-fi genre, created a sense of uncertainty. However, meeting Keanu Reeves a few days prior to filming her scenes changed everything for her.

"He was friendly, super humble, and really easy going; that put a huge chunk of my anxiety at ease," Mumbi shared.

ADVERTISEMENT
Second Family S01 Mumbi Maina
Second Family S01 Mumbi Maina Second Family S01 Mumbi Maina Pulse Live Kenya

Beyond the thrill of meeting a Hollywood icon, Mumbi also spoke about the invaluable lessons she learned while participating in international projects. She emphasized her commitment to giving every role her best, regardless of whether it is a local or international production.

"My rule is always to give every single role my very best, whether it’s a local production or an international one. I also try to keep an open mind and I’m always willing to learn, a mindset that has helped me with international productions," Mumbi explained. Her dedication to continuous learning and growth has been instrumental in her success on both local and global platforms.

Second Family S01 Mumbi Maina
Second Family S01 Mumbi Maina Second Family S01 Mumbi Maina Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Meet Nick Ndeda's character 'Tehi' Reckless, entitled & addicted to women!

ADVERTISEMENT

Moreover, Mumbi highlighted the significance of self-confidence and the importance of practicing her craft regularly. She emphasized that every detail counts, regardless of the size of the role. Treating each opportunity with equal importance and putting in the same energy and effort has been her mantra.

"The energy given on 'smaller' roles will be the same energy on bigger roles, so treat them both like your biggest break," Mumbi advised. Her commitment to excellence and professionalism shines through in her work, no matter the scale or scope of the projec

'Second Family' airs on Showmax, with new episodes released every Wednesday to Friday.

Below is a trailer of 'Second Family'

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Actor Mumbi Maina speaks about moment she met Hollywood star Keanu Reeves

Actor Mumbi Maina speaks about moment she met Hollywood star Keanu Reeves

Priscilla Wa Imani breaks silence on Maina Kageni's bus fare pledge

Priscilla Wa Imani breaks silence on Maina Kageni's bus fare pledge

Vera reveals extraordinary coincidences surrounding her son's birth

Vera reveals extraordinary coincidences surrounding her son's birth

Huddah Monroe to sue defamers for Sh34M over fake news

Huddah Monroe to sue defamers for Sh34M over fake news

Wambui Ngugi shares Elani's plans after a 4-year break

Wambui Ngugi shares Elani's plans after a 4-year break

He meant the world to me - Michelle Ntalami mourns her baby Pixel

He meant the world to me - Michelle Ntalami mourns her baby Pixel

Nadia Mukami responds to Eric Omondi's online outburst

Nadia Mukami responds to Eric Omondi's online outburst

Larry Madowo reveals split-second decision that saved him from US shooting

Larry Madowo reveals split-second decision that saved him from US shooting

Wizkid to feature in Marvel's 'Across the Spider-Verse' soundtrack

Wizkid to feature in Marvel's 'Across the Spider-Verse' soundtrack

Pulse Sports

Comedian Arap Uria received by Senator Mandago after cycling from Eldoret to Nairobi

Comedian Arap Uria received by Senator Mandago after cycling from Eldoret to Nairobi

Thika Sports Club, next stop for NCBA golf series

Thika Sports Club, next stop for NCBA golf series

Big Ted's inspiring message to Kenya's rugby community

Big Ted's inspiring message to Kenya's rugby community

Fitness influencer Shiv Simani joins fight against sports neglect by gov't

Fitness influencer Shiv Simani joins fight against sports neglect by gov't

Kipchoge wins Sh7.4M prize in Spain

Kipchoge wins Sh7.4M prize in Spain

Ombachi shares how career-threatening injury pushed him into content creation

Ombachi shares how career-threatening injury pushed him into content creation

Ruto donates millions after AFC Leopards beats Gor Mahia for 1st time in 7 Years

Ruto donates millions after AFC Leopards beats Gor Mahia for 1st time in 7 Years

Ulinzi Stars midfielder returns from four-month injury layoff

Ulinzi Stars midfielder returns from four-month injury layoff

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

ADVERTISEMENT