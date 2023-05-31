Actor Mumbi Maina speaks about moment she met Hollywood star Keanu Reeves

Mumbi had the opportunity to meet the Canadian actor while filming 'The Matrix Resurrections.' In a candid interview, she described Reeves as humble, friendly, and easy going.

Reflecting on the experience, Mumbi admitted feeling nervous initially. The magnitude of the production, coupled with it being her first venture into the sci-fi genre, created a sense of uncertainty. However, meeting Keanu Reeves a few days prior to filming her scenes changed everything for her.

"He was friendly, super humble, and really easy going; that put a huge chunk of my anxiety at ease," Mumbi shared.

Beyond the thrill of meeting a Hollywood icon, Mumbi also spoke about the invaluable lessons she learned while participating in international projects. She emphasized her commitment to giving every role her best, regardless of whether it is a local or international production.

"My rule is always to give every single role my very best, whether it’s a local production or an international one. I also try to keep an open mind and I’m always willing to learn, a mindset that has helped me with international productions," Mumbi explained. Her dedication to continuous learning and growth has been instrumental in her success on both local and global platforms.

Moreover, Mumbi highlighted the significance of self-confidence and the importance of practicing her craft regularly. She emphasized that every detail counts, regardless of the size of the role. Treating each opportunity with equal importance and putting in the same energy and effort has been her mantra.

"The energy given on 'smaller' roles will be the same energy on bigger roles, so treat them both like your biggest break," Mumbi advised. Her commitment to excellence and professionalism shines through in her work, no matter the scale or scope of the projec

'Second Family' airs on Showmax, with new episodes released every Wednesday to Friday.