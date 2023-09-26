The sports category has moved to a new website.

'Sound of Freedom': Jim Caviesel's new movie is inspired by real-life experiences of an activist

Fabian Simiyu

'Sound of Freedom' is currently showing in cinemas around Nairobi.

From left: Bill Camp (Vampiro) & Jim Caviezel (Tim Ballard) of Sound of Freedom
'Sound of Freedom,' released in 2023, delves into the distressing and urgent issue of child trafficking, drawing inspiration from the real-life experiences of anti-trafficking activist Tim Ballard.

In this cinematic portrayal, Jim Caviezel assumes the role of Tim Ballard, a dedicated Homeland Security agent on an unwavering mission to rescue a young girl ensnared by a ruthless Colombian sex trafficking cartel.

The film opens by declaring its foundation in actual events, introducing viewers to Tim Ballard as he apprehends a pedophile.

Jim Caviezel (Tim Ballard) of Sound of Freedom
A moment soon arises when Ballard's partner questions their limited efforts in rescuing trafficked children, setting the stage for the lead character's profound personal transformation.

In the Colombian setting, Ballard orchestrates a high-stakes sting operation and there, the real action begins.

Kurt Fuller (Frost) of Sound of Freedom
Director Alejandro Monteverde employs visually striking techniques, including single-point perspective shots and deliberate dissolves, enhancing the film's impact and immersive quality.

While the film commendably tackles the challenging task of addressing the disturbing reality of child sex trafficking, critics' reviews have highlighted it's shortcomings in the ethical complexities of storytelling.

Ultimately, 'Sound of Freedom' takes viewers on a narrative journey that, while well-intentioned, may leave them with a lingering sense of unease and ambiguity.

