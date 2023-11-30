The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Music

10 male singers who immensely benefitted from collaborating with Sheebah

Mzee Asingwire

Sheebah Karungi has helped some celebrated male artistes kickstart their music careers.

Ykee Benda, Sheebah Karungi and Mudra Viral
Ykee Benda, Sheebah Karungi and Mudra Viral

Farmer, a song by Ykee Benda, became a massive hit after Karungi, who also goes by Queen Sheebah, stepped in for the remix, giving the Kireka Boy a breakthrough.

Recommended articles

At 7.3 million views on YouTube, the video which was shot by Bashir Lukyamuzi, is the second most viewed on his channel.

Lukyamuzi at the time was Benda's manager under Badi Music and the song was produced by Nessim.

Karungi also remixed Crysto Panda's Kyoyina Omanya, giving him a major breakthrough.

ADVERTISEMENT

The song, which was produced by Artin Pro and recorded from Nessims studio, counts 2.4 million views on YouTube and it's the most viewed on his channel. The video was shot by Aaronaire.

Artin Pro also produced Ayi, Sheebah's collabo with Mudra Viral. At 2.7 million views, it's the second most viewed on his channel, beating Muyayu, his breakthrough banger.

Chozen Blood, who had also taken a break from singing to work with a nonprofit in the U.K. returned to Uganda to collaborate with Sheebah on Wadawa and it relaunched his career.

The jam, which was produced by Nessim, has 2.3 million views on YouTube.

Sheebah participating in the remix of Did I Die, the song by Hatim & Dokey, helped introduce the duo to a wider audience. It's their most-watched song on YouTube.

ADVERTISEMENT

Other massive hits that emerged out of Sheebah's input are Sitani Tonkema with Kabako and Fik Fameica, Binkolera with The Ben, Go Down Low with Pallaso, Tevunya & Bwe Paba with Fik Fameica, Empeta & Muwomya with King Saha, Boy Fire with Selecta Jeff, Weekend with Runtown, Replace Me with Grenade Official & John Blaq, Embeera Zo with Bruce Melodie.

Mzee Asingwire Mzee Asingwire Mzee Asingwire is an Entertainment Writer.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

10 male singers who immensely benefitted from collaborating with Sheebah

10 male singers who immensely benefitted from collaborating with Sheebah

Kate Actress outshines 9 top African thespians to be crowned Actress of the Year

Kate Actress outshines 9 top African thespians to be crowned Actress of the Year

Sonnie Badu criticises absentee fathers, says they are 'useless'

Sonnie Badu criticises absentee fathers, says they are 'useless'

Wakadinali biggest winners as Spotify unveils most streamed artists in Kenya [List]

Wakadinali biggest winners as Spotify unveils most streamed artists in Kenya [List]

Proud mummy moment for Pierra Makena as daughter's talent secures her a movie deal

Proud mummy moment for Pierra Makena as daughter's talent secures her a movie deal

Iyanya advices happily married couples to keep off social media

Iyanya advices happily married couples to keep off social media

Yvette Obura recalls pre-birth struggle as she marks daughter's 8th birthday

Yvette Obura recalls pre-birth struggle as she marks daughter's 8th birthday

Tina Knowles says superstar daughter Beyoncé not bleaching skin to be white

Tina Knowles says superstar daughter Beyoncé not bleaching skin to be white

Young Thug's defense lawyer said his name stands for 'Truly Humble Under God'

Young Thug's defense lawyer said his name stands for 'Truly Humble Under God'

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

American rapper Curtis Jackson, '50 Cent' during a performance in Glasgow, Scotland on November 10, 2023

As 'Get Rich or Die Tryin' marks 20 years, 50 Cent explains why he didn't like 'Many Men'

Busta Rhymes likes that Burna Boy is fast and efficient [Twitter/Bustarhymes]

Busta Rhymes describes working with Burna Boy as an incredible experience

Oxlade

Writing and gifting 'Non-Living Thing' to Sarkodie is the best thing I've done – Oxlade

Awilo Logomba reacts to tribute song by Nigerian singer M3lon

Music legend Awilo Logomba reacts to tribute song by Nigerian singer M3lon