10 male singers who immensely benefitted from collaborating with Sheebah

At 7.3 million views on YouTube, the video which was shot by Bashir Lukyamuzi, is the second most viewed on his channel.

Lukyamuzi at the time was Benda's manager under Badi Music and the song was produced by Nessim.

Karungi also remixed Crysto Panda's Kyoyina Omanya, giving him a major breakthrough.

ADVERTISEMENT

The song, which was produced by Artin Pro and recorded from Nessims studio, counts 2.4 million views on YouTube and it's the most viewed on his channel. The video was shot by Aaronaire.

Artin Pro also produced Ayi, Sheebah's collabo with Mudra Viral. At 2.7 million views, it's the second most viewed on his channel, beating Muyayu, his breakthrough banger.

Chozen Blood, who had also taken a break from singing to work with a nonprofit in the U.K. returned to Uganda to collaborate with Sheebah on Wadawa and it relaunched his career.

The jam, which was produced by Nessim, has 2.3 million views on YouTube.

Sheebah participating in the remix of Did I Die, the song by Hatim & Dokey, helped introduce the duo to a wider audience. It's their most-watched song on YouTube.

ADVERTISEMENT