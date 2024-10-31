5 things to expect at this weekend's Tusker Oktobafest celebrations

This time, the beer and music festival will light up five locations: The Orchid on Ngong Road, Nairobi; New Sarvid Gardens on Kiambu Road; New Big Tree in Mombasa; Bar XO in Runda; and Derby Place & Lounge in Karatina.

Mark your calendars for Saturday, 2 November 2024, and get ready for an unforgettable beer and music experience.

Here’s what to expect:

1. Top-Tier Musical Performances

Tusker Oktobafest knows how to throw a party, and the music lineup for Week 3 is proof.

At The Orchid on Ngong Road, you’ll get to vibe to hits from Khaligraph Jones, Nviiri the Storyteller, Gibbz Tha Daqchild, Pierra Makena, and Sir M, with Kwambox hyping up the crowd.

Over at New Sarvid Gardens, you can dance along to Gasheni, Wanjine, and Kamande wa Kioi, among others, hosted by the lively Karwimbo Mukurino.

Down at the coast at New Big Tree, Mejja and Ndovu Kuu will bring the heat, with DJ sets from Tibbz, Ronyule, and Issa Platnumz.

Bar XO in Runda will feature the incredible Nadia Mukami, Fathermoh, and an amazing DJ lineup, hosted by Gudah Man.

Finally, Derby Place & Lounge in Karatina will serve up Ayrosh and Salim Young, with DJs Smiles and Sibour Martin ensuring you dance all night. It’s a music lover’s dream!

2. Best Beer Experience

Tusker Oktobafest isn’t just about music; it’s about celebrating Kenya’s beer culture. With a wide selection of beers, from Tusker Lager to Guinness and WhiteCap Crisp, there’s something for everyone.

Whether you prefer a classic lager, a smooth stout, or a refreshing cider, your taste buds are in for a treat.

Don’t forget to try beer shandies or enjoy your favourite drink with a sizzling plate of nyama choma.

3. Non-Stop DJ and MC Energy

When the live acts take a break, the party won’t stop.

Each venue will feature headline DJs and energetic MCs who will keep the vibe alive.

Expect seamless transitions from live music to DJ sets that will keep your feet moving all night.

The DJ lineups include household names and local favourites, bringing diverse sounds to every stage.

4. Ultimate Sherehe Vibes

Get ready for the ultimate sherehe as music, beer, and good vibes come together.

Picture yourself under the open sky, cold beer in hand, surrounded by friends, with Kenya’s best artists and DJs providing the soundtrack.

Each location offers a unique flavour of fun, whether you’re in the urban buzz of Nairobi or soaking up the coastal charm of Mombasa.

5. Celebrating Kenyan Culture

Tusker Oktobafest is more than just a party; it’s a celebration of Kenya’s rich culture.

From the fashion worn by brand ambassadors to the fusion of music genres like Rhumba, Afropop, and hip hop, it’s a tribute to everything that makes Kenya vibrant.

Enjoying your beer with traditional dishes like smocha and nyama choma completes the cultural experience.

Brigid Wambua, Senior Brand Manager at Tusker, summed it up perfectly: “Tusker Oktobafest continues to bring people together to celebrate our shared love for beer, music, and culture. We look forward to delivering unforgettable moments and incredible performances across the different locations.”

So, whether you’re in Nairobi, Mombasa, Karatina, or Kiambu, gear up for another unforgettable weekend with Tusker Oktobafest.

Pull up with your crew, enjoy great beer, and make memories that will last a lifetime!