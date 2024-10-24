The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

The ultimate beer festival docks at Kenya's top party towns this weekend

Miriam Mwende

Tusker Oktobafest 2024 activations continue this weekend in Kisumu, Nanyuki and Juja with a star-studded roster of headlining acts.

Femi One, Ndovu Kuu, DJ Queen Mish, DJ Grauchi among top acts headlining second weekend of Tusker Oktobafest 2024

After a successful debut in Kitengela and Eldoret, The Ultimate Beer Festival will be happening on Saturday in Kisumu, Nanyuki and Juja for the second weekend.

Festivalgoers will have a chance to experience top acts on stage as Tusker Oktobafest 2024 celebrates the definitive culture of the major Kenyan destinations.

Oktobafest fans in Kisumu City will toast to Lakeside charm at Club Da Place with performances from Ndovu Kuu, Bensoul, MC Azeezah, DJ P Skratch, DJ Ves and DJ Double Trouble.

Matata, Femi One, MC Gogo, DJ Grauchi, DJ Cupid and DJ Bee will lead the charge at Kenya's No.1 road-trip destination, Nanyuki as Oktobafest pilgrims gather at the Moran Lounge.

Tusker Oktobafest lineup at the Moran Lounge, Nanyuki on Saturday October 26, 2024
Tusker Oktobafest lineup at the Moran Lounge, Nanyuki on Saturday October 26, 2024 Tusker Oktobafest lineup at the Moran Lounge, Nanyuki on Saturday October 26, 2024 Pulse Live Kenya

QUIZ: Can we find the perfect Femi One song for you this Friday?

Quiver Lounge Thika Road and Burudani Address in Juja will be the epicentres for Tusker Oktobafest activations along Thika Superhighway.

Mejja, Tipsy Gee, Pulse Fashion Influencer of the Year Claudia Naisubwa, DJ Joe Mfalme, DJ Lisney, DJ Malaika and DJ Selector Dedee will be on deck for a guaranteed thrilling night.

A celebration of Kenyan beer, music, and culture, Tusker Oktobafest is now in its fifth year and stands as East Africa's largest beer festival and Kenya's premier mainstream event celebrating its dynamic culture.

Launched in 2019, the festival has consistently offered memorable experiences, showcasing an array of Kenya's top beer brands like Tusker Lager, Tusker Malt, Tusker Lite, Guinness, Balozi, and Pilsner.

Attendees can look forward to not only enjoying the best in Kenyan music but also sampling these renowned beers, with an affordable entry fee of Sh1,000, redeemable for any KBL beer.

Each location this year promises a distinctive blend of performances, ensuring that wherever you join, the vibrant Oktobafest atmosphere will be in full swing!

In true Oktobafest tradition, beer enthusiasts will also enjoy various promotions, such as discounts, online flash sales at ke.thebar, and special offers throughout the festival month, all aimed at rewarding Kenya’s beer lovers and celebrating its rich beer culture.

Miriam Mwende
