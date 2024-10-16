The sports category has moved to a new website.

Tusker Oktobafest all set for 1st weekend in Eldoret, Kitengela [Artistes Lineup]

Miriam Mwende

Big acts including Khaligraph Jones, Vijana Barubaru, and Les Wanyika, are set to headline the opening events this weekend.

Vijana Barubaru, DJ Tibz, Khaligraph Jones and DJ Pierra Makena among headliners for first weekend of Tusker Oktobafest 2024 activations
Vijana Barubaru, DJ Tibz, Khaligraph Jones and DJ Pierra Makena among headliners for first weekend of Tusker Oktobafest 2024 activations

Tusker Oktobafest 2024 is set to ignite Kenya's cultural and beer scene with a bang, starting on October 19th.

The first of many regional activations will unfold across three locations: Enkare in Kitengela, and Timber XO in Eldoret. Each venue promises a blend of top-tier Kenyan performances, live music, and an authentic beer experience, all under the umbrella of Kenya's most iconic beer festival.

For the rhumba lovers, Enkare will host the legendary Les Wanyika, one of Kenya’s most celebrated bands, with support from TBM Band. The charismatic Dee Presenter 001 will lead the night, keeping the energy high alongside DJs Collo, Numz, and Kyra, who will spin rhumba classics to keep the crowd dancing all night long.

READ: 18 Zilizopendwa songs that hold special place in Kenyans hearts

Les Wanyika during a recent live performance in Nairobi
Les Wanyika during a recent live performance in Nairobi

Eldoret will see festival-goers treated to a high-energy performance by none other than Kenya’s hip-hop king Khaligraph Jones, along with Afropop duo Vijana Barubaru. A powerhouse DJ lineup, including DJ Tibz, the turntable queen DJ Pierra Makena, and DJ Aleckie, will keep the crowd moving, while MC Nick The Trend ensures no dull moment.

“We are kicking off our countrywide celebration of beer and culture starting this Mashujaa Day weekend with an amazing line-up and beer experience across our portfolio,” said Christine Kariuki, Marketing Manager at Tusker. She encouraged locals to show up in large numbers and explore the rich beer and cultural experience Tusker Oktobafest has in store for them.

Now in its 5th year, Tusker Oktobafest is East Africa’s largest beer festival and Kenya’s only mainstream celebration of its vibrant culture.

Since its inception in 2019, Oktobafest has delivered unforgettable experiences featuring a rich lineup of Kenya’s finest beer brands, including Tusker Lager, Tusker Malt, Tusker Lite, Guinness, Balozi, and Pilsner.

Festival-goers can expect not just the best of Kenyan music but also a chance to enjoy these leading beer brands at an affordable entry fee of Sh1,000, which is redeemable for any KBL beer.

This year, each location offers a unique mix of performances, ensuring that wherever you attend, the spirit of Oktobafest will be strong!

As the festival kicks off this weekend, it marks the beginning of a series of exciting activations across different regions in Kenya. These events promise to deliver thrilling experiences in the weeks ahead.

In true Oktobafest fashion, beer lovers will also have the chance to benefit from a variety of promotions, including discounts, online flash sales, and exclusive offers throughout the festival month, all designed to reward Kenya’s beer consumers and celebrate its rich beer culture.

Miriam Mwende

