Bahati embraces second place in 'I Don't Mind' & other top songs of the week

From hip-hop to R&B, Gospel and socially conscious music, these songs are setting trends on social media platforms like TikTok and YouTube.

Here’s a roundup of some of the tracks currently making waves in Kenya.

I don't Mind - Bahati

Award-winning Kenyan singer Kevin Kioko, popularly known as Bahati, is back with a new hit titled 'I Don’t Mind', released just a week after his previous single, 'Cherie'.

In this love ballad, Bahati expresses his willingness to be the second choice, even if the person he loves has someone else in the number one spot.

The video features actor Brian Ogana as one of the vixens, adding an extra layer of intrigue and making the visual even more captivating.

Coster Ojwang - Imposter Syndrome No More

Kenyan singer Coster Ojwang has just dropped his highly anticipated new album, Imposter Syndrome No More, and it’s nothing short of mind-blowing!

The 17-track album showcases Costa’s signature traditional vibe and features collaborations with artists like Savara, Ywaya Tajiri, and Ayrosh.

Just like his previous work,'Fweny', Costa—an expressive painter known for his bold strokes and vibrant colours—has delivered an album that satisfies his fans’ cravings. You can stream the songs here.

Bad Gyal - Maandy

Kenyan singer Maandy Kabaya is back with a new anthem titled 'Bad Gyal'. In the track, Maandy playfully questions whether those seeking "bad girls" can truly handle them once they get one.

With its upbeat Gengetone/Arbantone fusion and party vibe, the song is a feel-good hit that’s sure to get you moving. Enjoy!

Fashion - Chimano

Willis Austin Chimano, one of the members of Sauti Sol, is embracing self-expression and bold style in his latest track titled 'Fashion'.

Following the success of his debut single, 'Do You Remember', Chimano’s new release is paired with stunning visuals that highlight key figures in Kenya’s fashion industry.

Written by Bien, the song reinforces Chimano’s reputation as a style icon, reflecting his blissful, confident, and daring approach to fashion.

Kaa Nami - Israel Mbonyi

Rwandan singer Israel Mbonyi has gifted his fans with yet another inspiring track titled 'Kaa Nami'.

The gospel artist continues to raise the bar with his music, following recent releases that earned him global recognition.

If you're in need of a spiritual boost, this song is just what you're looking for!

Attention - Whozu ft. Zuchu

'Attention', is the latest collaboration between two of Tanzania's biggest stars, Whozu and Zuchu.

In this upbeat track, the duo directs some choice words to their exes, blending Afrobeat and Bongo Flava for a vibrant, catchy melody that’s sure to keep you hooked from start to finish.