Boyz II Men rock Kampala in a memorable night of classic music, good vibes

The show, which was sponsored by among others world-renowned whisky brand Johnnie Walker -- was kickstarted with an amazing performance by Irene Ntale.

Her acoustic set soothed revelers with some of her biggest hits including Sembera, Sukali, Olindaba, Nkubukinze, Kyolowoza, He Go Down, Gyobera, Love Letter, and Stamina Daddy.

Joseph Sax, Myko Ouma and Kenneth Mugabi followed with soulful performances, that turned up the heat up, and provided the perfect warm up for the crowd as the anticipation for the Grammy award winning all-boy group grew.

By the look of things; the state-of-the-art stage, the lights, the well laid out multiple high-definition giant LED screens, and the clear sound, it was evident that Fenon Events had gone n an extra mile to put up a world class production.

As the lights dimmed and the anticipation reached its peak, the familiar harmonies of Boyz II Men resonated through the venue. The crowd erupted with cheers and applause as the three-time Grammy Award-winning group took to the stage, exuding their signature charm and captivating presence.

From the moment they opened with their classic hit Motownphilly, it was clear that this was going to be an extraordinary night.

They took the audience on a journey through their illustrious career, performing chart-topping hits like End of the Road, I'll Make Love to You, Bended Knee, One Sweet Day, and many more.

Their flawless vocal performances and soulful ballads had rerevelerswho arguably included the biggest collection of Uganda’s most rich and powerful at a concert- ever, on their toes, swinging to the beats, and singing along loudly.

Many pulled out their gadgets and tried to find the best angle to capture the moment, as the Boyz II Men handed out roses to the female fans. And to supplement the music, the world’s celebratory brand, Johnnie Walker outdid themselves with an experience that elevated the entire event to new heights.

As the official beverage sponsor, Johnnie Walker created an atmosphere of sophistication and luxury, providing a wide range of their finest whiskies for revelers with a discerning palate.

Attendees were treated to the smooth, rich flavors of Johnnie Walker, enhancing the overall enjoyment of the evening.

"We couldn't be happier with the success of the Boyz II Men concert and the remarkable Johnnie Walker Experience," said Christine Kyokunda, Johnnie Walker Brand Manager.

"The combination of outstanding music, world-class whisky, and inspiring mentorship opportunities truly made this an exceptional event. We are proud to have played a role in bringing such joy and enrichment to our consumers.”

Sensational Kenyan all-boy group Sauti Soul closed the show with a riveting performance; and unlike many shows where people leave after the main act, revelers stayed and partied with Kenya’s version of Boyz II Men.

Sauti worked the crowd with a live performance of hits like Midnight Train Suzanna, Short & Sweet, Extravaganza Melanin (ft Patoranking), Africa (ft. Yemi Alade), and closed off with their banger Sura Yako.

