Jose Chameleone confirms 2-day concert in 2024

Mzee Asingwire

Jose Chameleone confirmed that he will hold a two-day concert in 2024 at the Kampala Serena Hotel.

Reports indicate that the shows dubbed Legend in Gold Sauti Ya Simba will go for $100 (about UShs390K) and they will be held on August 30 and 31.

His last concert dubbed Ggwanga Mujje was held at Lugogo Cricket Oval on February 24, 2023 and revelers were left yearning for more.

As early as 4:00 p.m., thousands of fans had thronged the concert venue, Lugogo Cricket Oval.

People from all walks of life, the rich, poor, young, and old were seen lining up for entrance confirming Jose Chameleon’s appeal across generations and social strata.

Lugogo Cricket Oval had for long been a subject of debate mostly as a measurement for an artist’s appeal to the mass audience.

LIST: Top song collaborations between Ugandan and Kenyan artistes

One would say that concert silenced critics and put to rest the Greatest of All Time (G.O.A.T) debate given not only the impact he has had over the years but also the huge numbers of people who turned up last night after 25 years of rocking airwaves.

Fenon Events did the magic to make the concert successful with an eye-catching stage, good sound, and lighting, thus helping the legendary musician make a mark last night.

Fans were visibly thrilled when Chameleon made his signature roar even before stepping on the stage.

From his huge 301 music catalog, he started the show with 'Wale Wale' at exactly 9:20 p.m. which was followed by 'Kipepeo'.

Chameleone went on to perform other songs such as Kuma Obwesigwa, Mama Mia, Dorotia, Valu Valu, Badilisha, Sanyu Lyange, Mambo Bado, Forever, Gime Gime, Katupakase and Befuula among others.

READ: Top song collaborations between Ugandan & Tanzanian artistes

One of the biggest highlights of the concert was when he was treated to a surprise video message from his children who currently reside in Minnesota, United States of America.

