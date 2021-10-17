Kisumu rapper receives Grammy recognition, month after he wanted to quit music

Gabiro was recognized in the third edition of Grammy's annual Behind the Record initiative.

Behind the Record is a global social media activation aimed at spotlighting the many producers, engineers, songwriters, composers, mixers, instrumentalists, and other creators who contribute to the music recording process.

The industry-wide conversation encourages artists across all music genres to celebrate their collaborators' incredible behind-the-scenes work on the tracks, records and albums loved by music fans around the world.

"It takes a village to create a recording, and as an organization that serves to support all music creators, we invite our peers to join us in spotlighting the many music professionals behind our favorite songs," Harvey Mason Jr., CEO of the Recording Academy, stated.

Inspired by my late Father who died on 8th September, 2019

Narrating the story behind the EP that has gotten international recognition, Gabiro mentioned that it is a project his late father started with the artiste in 2019.

"In 2019 I convinced my late dad to support my music career financially and strategically and it is at that time that we started working on my first album that was dubbed #Jenesis but he died that same year before we released the album.

"I don't want to let the plans I had with my late dad die with him and so I have decided that I am going to release a mixtape/EP/whatever y'all will allow me to call it and it will have the songs I did before and after I started working with my father as my manager. The title will be JENESIS!" he announced days before he dropped the EP.

Gabiro is working on an album, which he announced will be a tribute to his late father and his way of connecting with him.

"After that I am going to release an album now and since it was supposed to be titled JENESIS until when the big man went to heaven I am using that album to pay my respects to him and let his spirit live inside me.... I will name that album SAINT JOHN in memory of the late John Odiwuor Kogonda aka JODIFA," he stated.

Early last month, Gabiro announced his decision to quit music in an Instagram post that has since been deleted.