The music scene has been buzzing with exciting new releases this week, as talented artists from East Africa showcase their creativity and musical prowess.
Top 6 fresh hits released this week
From collaborations to solo tracks, these artists are captivating audiences with their diverse sounds and meaningful lyrics.
Here are the top 6 songs released this week
Siko Sure - Nadia Mukami fit Darasa
Kenyan vocalist, singer, songwriter, and performer. She's back with a bang, and this time she's teamed up with the sensational Darassa to bring you 'Siko Sure.'
This is a perfect blend of their unique styles. With infectious Amapiano beats and unforgettable lyrics, 'Siko Sure' is bound to get you grooving.
Shisha - Mario fit Mr. Nice
New generation artist Marioo has fulfilled his dream of doing a collabo with a veteran artist named Mr. Nice releasing their new song called 'Shisha.'
The song includes lyrics from Mr Nice's popular song 'King'asti.'
Shem - Ibraah fit Dj Tarico
An artist from Kondegang recording label called Ibraah has released a new song which is Amapiano called 'Shem' with Amapiano expert DJ Tarico.
They deliver a track that resonates with traditional Bongo Flava lovers while also appealing to a broader audience.
It’s a song that celebrates Tanzania's rich musical heritage and its contemporary artists' innovation.
Matime - Odi Wa Muranga ft. Fathermoh & Joefes
Gengetone star Odi Wa Murang’a has got fans in Kenya grooving to his latest drop dubbed ‘Matime’, which features Fathermoh and Joefes, of the famous Mbuzi Gang Group.
‘Matime’ is a pulsating jam that will send your heart racing the very first time you hear it, because its reverberating tempo and deep-set rhythm shall forever remain a part of you.
After Church - Moji Shortbaba
Kenyan gospel recording artist, songwriter, and ex-Kele Takatifu key member Moji Shortbabaa has released a new song titled 'After Church.' from his new EP 'Boy wa Kanisa'!
In the song, Moji is telling anybody who wants to link up that he's only willing to meet after church service.
Picha ya Mama - Bahati Bukuku
Tanzanian Gospel music export and sensational singer, Bahati Bukuku has released another potential chart-topping record called, 'Picha Ya Mama.'
The song is advice to anybody who still has a mother alive to value and appreciate them before they pass away.
