RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Tanzanian rapper clarifies controversial 'Wapi Huko' song allegedly dissing Kenya

Denis Mwangi

Nay Wa Mitego's 'Wapi Huko' resonates with Kenyans who sparked dialogue on issues like high living costs and governance challenges in President Ruto's tenure.

The recent release of 'Wapi Huko' by Tanzanian rapper Nay Wa Mitego has ignited a fiery discussion in both Kenya and Tanzania, stirring speculations about the song's targeted audience.

The song, woven with critical lyrics about poor leadership, corruption, and socio-economic challenges, has struck a chord particularly among Kenyans who believe it mirrors their own country's situation.

In the song, Nay Wa Mitego paints a picture of a nation that, despite its outward beauty and perceived prosperity, is plagued internally by issues such as unemployment among graduates, a widening gap between the rich and the poor, and society's moral decay.

He touches on themes like young people's pursuit of material wealth, neglect of love, and the struggle of single mothers in a money-centric society.

These lyrics have resonated deeply with Kenyans, sparking conversations about the current state of their nation, including the high cost of living and challenges under President William Ruto's leadership.

Responding to the widespread interpretation of his song, Nay Wa Mitego clarified his intentions, stating, "In my new song 'Wapi Huko' I have not mentioned a country's name but our neighbours in Kenya have decided to claim the song. They have decided that the song is about them 90% and the life they are living right now."

"But I see also my Tanzanian people arguing that the song is about their country 100% and Kenyans should relax." he added.

The rapper explained that the song answers questions about how the two countries are and their leadership challenges.

His statement reflects the universality of the issues addressed in the song, resonating with listeners from different backgrounds.

READ: Tanzanian gov’t bans song that says President Suluhu is harbouring thieves

The debate surrounding 'Wapi Huko' underscores the influential role of music as a medium for social commentary, provoking critical thought and discussion about political and societal issues in East Africa.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.
