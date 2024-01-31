Tanzanian rapper clarifies controversial 'Wapi Huko' song allegedly dissing Kenya

The song, woven with critical lyrics about poor leadership, corruption, and socio-economic challenges, has struck a chord particularly among Kenyans who believe it mirrors their own country's situation.

In the song, Nay Wa Mitego paints a picture of a nation that, despite its outward beauty and perceived prosperity, is plagued internally by issues such as unemployment among graduates, a widening gap between the rich and the poor, and society's moral decay.

Tanzanian rapper Nay wa Mitego Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

He touches on themes like young people's pursuit of material wealth, neglect of love, and the struggle of single mothers in a money-centric society.

These lyrics have resonated deeply with Kenyans, sparking conversations about the current state of their nation, including the high cost of living and challenges under President William Ruto's leadership.

Responding to the widespread interpretation of his song, Nay Wa Mitego clarified his intentions, stating, "In my new song 'Wapi Huko' I have not mentioned a country's name but our neighbours in Kenya have decided to claim the song. They have decided that the song is about them 90% and the life they are living right now."

"But I see also my Tanzanian people arguing that the song is about their country 100% and Kenyans should relax." he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

The rapper explained that the song answers questions about how the two countries are and their leadership challenges.

His statement reflects the universality of the issues addressed in the song, resonating with listeners from different backgrounds.