Phy honours protest victims in 'Nitawakumbusha' & other top songs of the week

From Kenya to Tanzania, these musicians have dropped new tracks that are already capturing the hearts of fans.

The latest offerings feature a mix of soulful love ballads, signature romantic tunes, nostalgic yet fresh renditions, powerful collaborations, and catchy Amapiano beats.

ADVERTISEMENT

Here is a list of six songs released this week

In You - Alice Kimanzi

Kenyan gospel singer and songwriter Alice Kimanzi delivers a hopeful new track titled "In You."

Drawing inspiration from Psalm 146:3 and 5-6, Alice’s reggae-infused song encourages listeners to place their trust not in worldly things but in the Lord, who never disappoints.

The song’s uplifting message and soothing rhythms make it a must-listen for anyone seeking spiritual reassurance.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ni Wewe Bwana - Singer Myles ft. Oga Obinna

Prominent Kenyan singer/songwriter and music producer Singer Myles collaborates with comedian Oga Obinna in their compelling song 'Ni Wewe Bwana'.

Inspired by Psalms 139, this track celebrates God's omnipresence and love. The combination of smooth vocals and powerful beats creates an uplifting and soulful experience.

ADVERTISEMENT

Like Me - Redsan

Renowned Kenyan ragga and dancehall artist Redsan makes a strong comeback with his new jam 'Like Me', following a long hiatus.

In this fresh track, the "Shoulder Back" hitmaker praises a lady, asserting that she will never find another man like him.

Redsan’s signature style and engaging lyrics are sure to resonate with his fans and new listeners alike.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nitawakumbusha Phy ft. Okello Max

Musician and rapper Phy has teamed up with Mr. Loverboy himself, Okello Max, for her latest release, 'Nitawakumbusha'.

This song is dedicated to families whose children left for street demonstrations and never returned home.

Phy, a mother herself, uses this song to express what she imagines the heart of a grieving mother feels. She lends her voice on behalf of the families of every courageous individual who went out to march and never came back.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tubariki - Ibraah ft. Billnas & Whozu

Tanzanian singer Ibraah presents a new Amapiano jam titled 'Tubariki', featuring fellow industry bigwigs Billnas and Whozu.

This high-energy song is a request to God for protection and blessings as they enjoy life and party.

The catchy beats and vibrant rhythms are sure to get listeners on their feet, making it a perfect addition to any party playlist.

ADVERTISEMENT

Napona - Felsah ft. Sheryl Gabriella

Kenyan singer Felsah collaborates with the multitalented singer and comedian Sheryl Gabriella on a new love ballad, 'Napona'.

'Napona', which translates to 'I heal', is a heartfelt love song that beautifully illustrates the interdependence we experience in relationships.