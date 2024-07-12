The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Phy honours protest victims in 'Nitawakumbusha' & other top songs of the week

Lynet Okumu

#PulseHotAndFresh: Here is a list of new songs released this week.

#PulseHot&Fresh: Sheryl Gabriella, Redsan & Phy
#PulseHot&Fresh: Sheryl Gabriella, Redsan & Phy

This week, the East African music scene is buzzing with fresh releases from some of the region's most beloved artists.

Recommended articles

From Kenya to Tanzania, these musicians have dropped new tracks that are already capturing the hearts of fans.

The latest offerings feature a mix of soulful love ballads, signature romantic tunes, nostalgic yet fresh renditions, powerful collaborations, and catchy Amapiano beats.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kenyan gospel singer and songwriter Alice Kimanzi delivers a hopeful new track titled "In You."

Drawing inspiration from Psalm 146:3 and 5-6, Alice’s reggae-infused song encourages listeners to place their trust not in worldly things but in the Lord, who never disappoints.

The song’s uplifting message and soothing rhythms make it a must-listen for anyone seeking spiritual reassurance.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prominent Kenyan singer/songwriter and music producer Singer Myles collaborates with comedian Oga Obinna in their compelling song 'Ni Wewe Bwana'.

Inspired by Psalms 139, this track celebrates God's omnipresence and love. The combination of smooth vocals and powerful beats creates an uplifting and soulful experience.

ADVERTISEMENT

Renowned Kenyan ragga and dancehall artist Redsan makes a strong comeback with his new jam 'Like Me', following a long hiatus.

In this fresh track, the "Shoulder Back" hitmaker praises a lady, asserting that she will never find another man like him.

Redsan’s signature style and engaging lyrics are sure to resonate with his fans and new listeners alike.

ADVERTISEMENT

Musician and rapper Phy has teamed up with Mr. Loverboy himself, Okello Max, for her latest release, 'Nitawakumbusha'.

This song is dedicated to families whose children left for street demonstrations and never returned home.

Phy, a mother herself, uses this song to express what she imagines the heart of a grieving mother feels. She lends her voice on behalf of the families of every courageous individual who went out to march and never came back.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tanzanian singer Ibraah presents a new Amapiano jam titled 'Tubariki', featuring fellow industry bigwigs Billnas and Whozu.

This high-energy song is a request to God for protection and blessings as they enjoy life and party.

The catchy beats and vibrant rhythms are sure to get listeners on their feet, making it a perfect addition to any party playlist.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kenyan singer Felsah collaborates with the multitalented singer and comedian Sheryl Gabriella on a new love ballad, 'Napona'.

'Napona', which translates to 'I heal', is a heartfelt love song that beautifully illustrates the interdependence we experience in relationships.

It explores how we rely on each other for emotional healing and support. With its powerful lyrics and captivating visuals, the song fully expresses the profound language of love.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

I'm wounded & hurt, I don't know what to do - Kathy Kiuna's emotional tribute to hubby

I'm wounded & hurt, I don't know what to do - Kathy Kiuna's emotional tribute to hubby

Vera Sidika reacts to Mukuru kwa Njenga horror as more bodies are recovered in Kware

Vera Sidika reacts to Mukuru kwa Njenga horror as more bodies are recovered in Kware

Anastacia Mukabwa overwhelmed by emotions as she returns from cancer treatment in India

Anastacia Mukabwa overwhelmed by emotions as she returns from cancer treatment in India

Kambua's message to daughter Nathalie as she celebrates 2nd birthday

Kambua's message to daughter Nathalie as she celebrates 2nd birthday

Phy honours protest victims in 'Nitawakumbusha' & other top songs of the week

Phy honours protest victims in 'Nitawakumbusha' & other top songs of the week

Mulamwah's list: Fresh faces proposed for Cabinet roles

Mulamwah's list: Fresh faces proposed for Cabinet roles

Gen Zs salute the 'Commander' as buzz builds for mega crusade [Dates & dress code]

Gen Zs salute the 'Commander' as buzz builds for mega crusade [Dates & dress code]

Carol Radull disregards public support, gives her endorsement for Sports CS

Carol Radull disregards public support, gives her endorsement for Sports CS

All systems go for latest edition of East Africa’s only anime convention [Buy Tickets]

All systems go for latest edition of East Africa’s only anime convention [Buy Tickets]

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

#PulseHot&Fresh: Sheryl Gabriella, Redsan & Phy

Phy honours protest victims in 'Nitawakumbusha' & other top songs of the week

Arbantone singer Mr Tee

Mr Tee's 'Digi' tops list of 15 most streamed Kenyan songs globally

Rap duo Wadagliz

Inspiration behind Wadagliz's viral hit 'Anguka Nayo' & their music catalogue