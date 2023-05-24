Queen of Rock & Roll Tina Turner dies at 83

On May 24, 2023, the news of Tina Turner's death was reported online with reports saying she died quietly in her sleep.

“Tina Turner, the ‘Queen of Rock ’n' Roll’ has died peacefully today at the age of 83 after a long illness in her home in Küsnacht near Zurich, Switzerland,” the statement from her family reads.

Tina Turner born Anna Mae Bullock, found mainstream success in 1966 when she joined Ike to form a band called Ike & Tina Turner and they were managed by Bob Krasnow. The duo enjoyed success while churning out several charting singles in their 9 years together.

Tina Turner embarked on a hugely successful solo career that made her one of the best selling female and most revered female artists of all time.

During her over half a century-long career run, Tina Turner released 9 studio albums, won 12 Grammys and was also inducted into the Grammys and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. She also received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.