The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Queen of Rock & Roll Tina Turner dies at 83

Adeayo Adebiyi

Famous Rock n Roll artist Tina Turner dies the age of 83.

Queen of Rock 'n' Roll Tina Turner dies at 83
Queen of Rock 'n' Roll Tina Turner dies at 83

Recommended articles

On May 24, 2023, the news of Tina Turner's death was reported online with reports saying she died quietly in her sleep.

“Tina Turner, the ‘Queen of Rock ’n' Roll’ has died peacefully today at the age of 83 after a long illness in her home in Küsnacht near Zurich, Switzerland,” the statement from her family reads.

Tina Turner born Anna Mae Bullock, found mainstream success in 1966 when she joined Ike to form a band called Ike & Tina Turner and they were managed by Bob Krasnow. The duo enjoyed success while churning out several charting singles in their 9 years together.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tina Turner embarked on a hugely successful solo career that made her one of the best selling female and most revered female artists of all time.

During her over half a century-long career run, Tina Turner released 9 studio albums, won 12 Grammys and was also inducted into the Grammys and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. She also received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Her music has also inspired several superstars including Childish Gambino, Arian Grande, Kanye West, and many more. Aside music, Tina Turner acted in several movies in which she delivered timeless performances.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Hussein Mohamed's Biography: Age, Education, career, wife & children

Hussein Mohamed's Biography: Age, Education, career, wife & children

Khaligraph's upcoming 4-storey mansion leaves Radio Jambo's Gidi in awe

Khaligraph's upcoming 4-storey mansion leaves Radio Jambo's Gidi in awe

Sauti Sol addresses rumours behind the cause of their indefinite hiatus

Sauti Sol addresses rumours behind the cause of their indefinite hiatus

He's cute - Otile Brown sweeps fan off her feet on dreamy dinner date

He's cute - Otile Brown sweeps fan off her feet on dreamy dinner date

Auntie Jemimah shares 3 reasons she is not ready for marriage

Auntie Jemimah shares 3 reasons she is not ready for marriage

Suzanna Owiyo narrates how she abandoned Christianity after 1 month

Suzanna Owiyo narrates how she abandoned Christianity after 1 month

Queen of Rock & Roll Tina Turner dies at 83

Queen of Rock & Roll Tina Turner dies at 83

Vera Sidika debunks clout rumours surrounding breakup with Brown Mauzo

Vera Sidika debunks clout rumours surrounding breakup with Brown Mauzo

Former Kasarani MP joins well-wishers in rewarding viral Murang'a boy

Former Kasarani MP joins well-wishers in rewarding viral Murang'a boy

Pulse Sports

Big Ted's inspiring message to Kenya's rugby community

Big Ted's inspiring message to Kenya's rugby community

Fitness influencer Shiv Simani joins fight against sports neglect by gov't

Fitness influencer Shiv Simani joins fight against sports neglect by gov't

Kipchoge wins Sh7.4M prize in Spain

Kipchoge wins Sh7.4M prize in Spain

Ombachi shares how career-threatening injury pushed him into content creation

Ombachi shares how career-threatening injury pushed him into content creation

Ruto donates millions after AFC Leopards beats Gor Mahia for 1st time in 7 Years

Ruto donates millions after AFC Leopards beats Gor Mahia for 1st time in 7 Years

Ulinzi Stars midfielder returns from four-month injury layoff

Ulinzi Stars midfielder returns from four-month injury layoff

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

From left: Daudi Kabaka, Freshly Mwamburi & John Nzenze

Zilizopendwa: 18 songs that hold special place in Kenyans hearts

Tems sets new female record on Billboard's R&B/Hip Hop Airplay Chart

Tems sets new record on Billboard's R&B/Hip Hop Airplay Chart

From left: Rayvanny, Bien Aime & King Kaka

Bien's 'Too Easy' & 6 other songs topping charts this week

Queen of Rock 'n' Roll Tina Turner dies at 83

Queen of Rock & Roll Tina Turner dies at 83