Rema sells out O2 Arena ahead of landmark concert

Adeayo Adebiyi

Rema has become the youngest African artist to sell out the O2 Arena at the age of 23.

Rema is the youngest African artist to sell out O2 Arena

In May he thrilled fans by announcing a must-see show at the 20,000-seated capacity 02 Arena in London.

The concert will take place on Tuesday 14th November 2023, in support of his debut studio album, 'Rave & Roses'.

The 22-track album features collaborations with 6lack, Chris Brown, AJ Tracey, Yseult and Selena Gomez.

Rema who's currently the hottest artiste in Africa reached a major career milestone in 2023 with 'Rave & Roses' which is the first African album in history to surpass 1 billion streams on Spotify and spawned a global hit single 'Calm Down'.

'Calm Down' with Selena Gomez has enjoyed massive global success. The single made history when it topped the maiden MENA chart of Middle Eastern and North African Countries which earned Rema a Guinness World Record.

The song reached a NO. 3 peak on the Billboard Hot 100 while spending over a year on the chart. It charted in multiple countries and has earned platinum plaques in the US, UK, France, Spain, Switzerland, and many other countries.

The November event will mark the return of the music act in London after his sensational performances at the O2 Brixton Sold Out Show.

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.
Rema sells out O2 Arena ahead of landmark concert

