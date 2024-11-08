The sports category has moved to a new website.

Sean MMG activates 'Repeat' mode & other top songs of the week

Lynet Okumu

#PulseHotAndFresh: Here is a list of songs released this week.

The East African music scene is buzzing with fresh releases and collaborations that are capturing the attention of fans both locally and internationally.

From rap anthems to feel-good jams that celebrate love, and Gospel songs that bring you closer to God, these songs are taking over social media, setting trends on platforms like TikTok and YouTube.

Here’s a roundup of some of the tracks currently making waves in Kenya.

Kenyan boy band Watendawili is back with a fresh treat for fans with their new album En Route.

This 12-track album is packed with vibrant and dynamic collaborations featuring artists like Okello Max, Bensoul, Femi One, and Coster Ojwang, among others.

En Route showcases the duo’s distinctive talent and their signature style of slow, soulful love ballads that are sure to captivate listeners. For a great start, listen to 'Nyamama', featuring Okello Max, and get ready to enjoy the rest of this exciting collection.

Kenyan singer Sean MMG has dropped a new hit titled 'Repeat', featuring the talented Bensoul. With its infectious rhythm and catchy lyrics, this track is sure to have you pressing that replay button.

It is the perfect blend of upbeat vibes and chill, feel-good energy, creating a mood that lifts your spirits and soothes your soul. It’s a tune you won’t want to miss – get ready to vibe and keep it on repeat!

Kenyan singer, rapper, and songwriter Ndovu Kuu is serving a love-filled anthem on the dance floor with his latest hit, 'Apa Stoki'—Swahili for “I’m not moving away from here.”

In this track, he pours out his admiration for a woman’s beauty, letting her know just how captivated he is.

With lyrics that celebrate her charm, especially as she dominates the dance floor, 'Apa Stoki' is a playful, irresistible tune bound to make anyone want to stay right where the vibe is!

Kenyan singer Masterpiece has just released his latest track, 'Huanga Must', which translates to 'It's a must' in Swahili.

Through this song, Masterpiece delivers a message to those who appear to be rushing through life, letting them know that 'it’s not a must' to keep up. He’s all about moving at his own pace and doing things his own way.

Afro-pop sensation Nasha Travis has dropped a fresh love ballad titled 'Toto' featuring Tanzania’s Barnaba Classic.

In this song, the duo showcases their impressive vocals while playfully weaving lyrics that send a clear message to their exes: their current love, 'Toto', is showering them with all the affection they need.

