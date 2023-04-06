Spotify's top 10 songs bringing Easter spirit to life this year

Kenya is not left behind when it comes to gearing up for the second biggest Christian celebration of the year.

In a country where over 80% of the population identifies as Christian, Easter is a time for family gatherings, road trips, and church services. But for many, music plays a central role in keeping the Easter spirit alive.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

For many, music is an integral part of this celebration, with churches hosting special music performances, choirs singing hymns, and people playing Gospel music at home.

According to data from global streaming platform Spotify, Kenyans stream more Gospel music during the Easter period than at any other time of the year.

This suggests that music is a crucial part of the Easter experience in Kenya.

Singer Kambua Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

The streaming data also reveals which songs have been the most popular during this period, with Mercy Masika's 'Zaidi' and 'Nikupendeze' leading the pack.

Here are the songs that have recorded the highest listener spikes during Easter

Zaidi - Mercy Masika

Nikupendeze - Mercy Masika

Amenitengeneza - Martha Mwaipaja

Ni Wikite Magegania - Sammy Irungu

Natamani - Eunice Njeri

Murata Wa Ngai - Samidoh

NADEKA - Guardian Angel

Yule Yule - Alice Kimanzi

Mimina Neema - Kwaya Ya Mtakatifu Kizito Makuburi

Bado Nasimama - Kambua

There is also a clear pattern in the Gospel music preference of Kenyan youth aged between 18 and 35 years.

ADVERTISEMENT

Songs released in the 2010s seem to be ruling most playlists, and Zabron Singers are leading the pack with 'Mkono Wa Bwana' and 'Sweetie Sweetie,' both released in 2020.

Pulse Live Kenya

Reuben Kigame's 'Enda Nasi' is his most-streamed song on Spotify, and it resonates deeply with this age group, landing it as the third most-played gospel song this Easter holiday.

Here is a list of top ten songs streamed by 18 - 35 year old's

Mkono Wa Bwana - Zabron Singers

Sweetie Sweetie - Zabron Singers Enda Nasi -

Reuben Kigame, Sifa Voices

Ebenezer - Angela Chibalonza

Huyu Yesu - Mercy Masika

Moyo Wangu - Patrick Kubuya

Naomba - Adawnage

Uwezo - Adawnage

Bila Jasho - Timeless Noel, Jabidii

Mwema - Mercy Masika

ADVERTISEMENT

Music has a unique ability to bring people together. It is a unifying force that transcends age, race, and social status.

Pulse Live Kenya