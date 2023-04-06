As the 2023 Easter holiday draws near, millions of Christians across the world are preparing to mark the death and resurrection of Christ.
Spotify's top 10 songs bringing Easter spirit to life this year
If you're curious about what music Kenyans are listening to this Easter, look no further than these top ten Gospel songs.
Kenya is not left behind when it comes to gearing up for the second biggest Christian celebration of the year.
In a country where over 80% of the population identifies as Christian, Easter is a time for family gatherings, road trips, and church services. But for many, music plays a central role in keeping the Easter spirit alive.
For many, music is an integral part of this celebration, with churches hosting special music performances, choirs singing hymns, and people playing Gospel music at home.
According to data from global streaming platform Spotify, Kenyans stream more Gospel music during the Easter period than at any other time of the year.
This suggests that music is a crucial part of the Easter experience in Kenya.
The streaming data also reveals which songs have been the most popular during this period, with Mercy Masika's 'Zaidi' and 'Nikupendeze' leading the pack.
Here are the songs that have recorded the highest listener spikes during Easter
- Zaidi - Mercy Masika
- Nikupendeze - Mercy Masika
- Amenitengeneza - Martha Mwaipaja
- Ni Wikite Magegania - Sammy Irungu
- Natamani - Eunice Njeri
- Murata Wa Ngai - Samidoh
- NADEKA - Guardian Angel
- Yule Yule - Alice Kimanzi
- Mimina Neema - Kwaya Ya Mtakatifu Kizito Makuburi
- Bado Nasimama - Kambua
There is also a clear pattern in the Gospel music preference of Kenyan youth aged between 18 and 35 years.
Songs released in the 2010s seem to be ruling most playlists, and Zabron Singers are leading the pack with 'Mkono Wa Bwana' and 'Sweetie Sweetie,' both released in 2020.
Reuben Kigame's 'Enda Nasi' is his most-streamed song on Spotify, and it resonates deeply with this age group, landing it as the third most-played gospel song this Easter holiday.
Here is a list of top ten songs streamed by 18 - 35 year old's
- Mkono Wa Bwana - Zabron Singers
- Sweetie Sweetie - Zabron Singers Enda Nasi -
- Reuben Kigame, Sifa Voices
- Ebenezer - Angela Chibalonza
- Huyu Yesu - Mercy Masika
- Moyo Wangu - Patrick Kubuya
- Naomba - Adawnage
- Uwezo - Adawnage
- Bila Jasho - Timeless Noel, Jabidii
- Mwema - Mercy Masika
Music has a unique ability to bring people together. It is a unifying force that transcends age, race, and social status.
This is especially true during the Easter season, when families and friends come together to celebrate. It has a way of creating a sense of community and belonging.
