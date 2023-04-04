5 annoying things guests should avoid this Easter holiday

Let's look at how to stay and leave on good terms with your host.

Showing up unannounced

Yes, it is a feast and your fellow Christians are celebrating but this doesn't mean that you should throw a surprise visit in the mix. It is not guaranteed that they'll have food and other provisions for you. And if you manage to get away with this, don't assume you can sleep over.

Being rude/offensive

This is a faith-based celebration but different people observe it in different ways. Don't be rude to your hosts or other guests over disagreements over traditions, food, religion, and such things. How they conduct themselves and who the other guests are is not your business.

Ignoring house rules

House rules apply all the time regardless of events and Easter is not excluded. The joyous mood doesn't give you room to abuse your host's rules. Worst of all, don't try to use the atmosphere to try and let unwanted manners pass.

Acting like you’re in a hotel

Being away from your home doesn't mean you treat someone's home like an Airbnb or a hotel. Don't expect amenities or service provisions to make you feel comfortable. Beyond basic hospitality and accommodation, fit in well.

Since it is a long holiday if you are staying for a while treat your living space as your own and take care of yourself.

Criticism and judging the home or your host