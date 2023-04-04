You might be a wonderful guest any other day but turn unpleasant in particular situations like celebrations. It may not be intentional but it will not be received well all the same. Regardless of the relationship with your host, don't make these mistakes as a guest.
5 annoying things guests should avoid this Easter holiday
Celebratory holidays tend to bring out a different guest in some of us. Here are some things to avoid this Easter holiday when visiting.
Let's look at how to stay and leave on good terms with your host.
Showing up unannounced
Yes, it is a feast and your fellow Christians are celebrating but this doesn't mean that you should throw a surprise visit in the mix. It is not guaranteed that they'll have food and other provisions for you. And if you manage to get away with this, don't assume you can sleep over.
Being rude/offensive
This is a faith-based celebration but different people observe it in different ways. Don't be rude to your hosts or other guests over disagreements over traditions, food, religion, and such things. How they conduct themselves and who the other guests are is not your business.
Ignoring house rules
House rules apply all the time regardless of events and Easter is not excluded. The joyous mood doesn't give you room to abuse your host's rules. Worst of all, don't try to use the atmosphere to try and let unwanted manners pass.
Acting like you’re in a hotel
Being away from your home doesn't mean you treat someone's home like an Airbnb or a hotel. Don't expect amenities or service provisions to make you feel comfortable. Beyond basic hospitality and accommodation, fit in well.
Since it is a long holiday if you are staying for a while treat your living space as your own and take care of yourself.
Criticism and judging the home or your host
Don't give your opinions on their decorations, food, or choice of activities. If you find something that offends you, refrain from bringing it up to your host(s).
