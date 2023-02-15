Top 10 love songs Kenyans streamed for Valentine's - Spotify

The data released on Tuesday, February 14, shows which songs people have been adding to their playlists, giving an insight into how Kenyans express their love.

According to the report, the 2010s were a great time for modern love songs, with the majority of the songs on the list released during that decade.

British pop star Ed Sheeran dominated the list with two songs - Perfect and Thinking Out Loud, the latter of which became a popular wedding song after its release in 2014.

Ed Sheeran received three diamond certifications in 2019 for "Shape of You," "Thinking Out Loud," and "Perfect." Business Insider USA

John Legend's All of Me is another modern love song that has been a fan favorite for a long time.

However, the Kenyan listeners haven't just been making playlists with international love songs during this period, some homegrown talent has also made the cut.

Nyashinski's ballad Malaika, released six years ago, is still tugging at people's heartstrings.

The pandemic year of 2020 also brought forth some romantic hits, with Bensoul's Forget You and Sauti Sol's Feel My Love being the other two Kenyan songs that have been making listeners feel all mushy.

Pulse Live Kenya

It's no surprise that Whitney Houston's I Will Always Love You still remains popular among the lovers, thirty-one years after its release.

It remains the oldest song that fans have been adding to their playlists.

Some of the top Spotify love playlists include I Love My '00s R&B, I Love My '90s Hip-Hop, Country Kind of Love, Love Pop, and Timeless Love Songs, among others.

Top love songs in Kenya