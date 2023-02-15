ADVERTISEMENT
Top 10 love songs Kenyans streamed for Valentine's - Spotify

Denis Mwangi

Kenyans have been celebrating love by listening to a mix of classic and modern music

A collage image of Bensoul, Alicia Keys and Nyashinski
According to the latest data from Spotify, Kenyan music lovers have been turning to classic favorites and newer hits to express their feelings during this Valetine's season.

The data released on Tuesday, February 14, shows which songs people have been adding to their playlists, giving an insight into how Kenyans express their love.

According to the report, the 2010s were a great time for modern love songs, with the majority of the songs on the list released during that decade.

British pop star Ed Sheeran dominated the list with two songs - Perfect and Thinking Out Loud, the latter of which became a popular wedding song after its release in 2014.

9. Ed Sheeran
9. Ed Sheeran Ed Sheeran received three diamond certifications in 2019 for "Shape of You," "Thinking Out Loud," and "Perfect." Business Insider USA

John Legend's All of Me is another modern love song that has been a fan favorite for a long time.

However, the Kenyan listeners haven't just been making playlists with international love songs during this period, some homegrown talent has also made the cut.

READ: 7 simple ways to show yourself some love on Valentine's Day

Nyashinski's ballad Malaika, released six years ago, is still tugging at people's heartstrings.

The pandemic year of 2020 also brought forth some romantic hits, with Bensoul's Forget You and Sauti Sol's Feel My Love being the other two Kenyan songs that have been making listeners feel all mushy.

Sauti Sol members during a live performance
It's no surprise that Whitney Houston's I Will Always Love You still remains popular among the lovers, thirty-one years after its release.

It remains the oldest song that fans have been adding to their playlists.

Some of the top Spotify love playlists include I Love My '00s R&B, I Love My '90s Hip-Hop, Country Kind of Love, Love Pop, and Timeless Love Songs, among others.

  1. Perfect - Ed Sheeran
  2. Malaika - Nyashinski
  3. All of Me - John Legend
  4. Thinking Out Loud - Ed Sheeran 
  5. Just The Way You Are - Bruno Mars
  6. I Will Always Love You - Whitney Houston
  7. My Boo - Alicia Keys
  8. Forget You - Bensoul
  9. Feel My Love - Sauti Sol
  10. Señorita - Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes
