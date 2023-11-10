Frasha unveils pulse of Kanairo with 'Pewa' & 4 other fresh tracks of the week

From soulful melodies to catchy anthems, the region's musical landscape is alive with new releases that will capture your ears and keep you dancing all week long.

Usifiwe - Size 8 fit Benachi

Kenyan Gospel sensation Size 8 Reborn has teamed up with another prominent artist in the gospel scene, Benachi, to deliver a soul-stirring anthem titled 'Usifiwe.'

This heartfelt song serves as a gratitude-filled ode to God, expressing profound thanks for all the blessings and interventions in their lives.

Yote - Natacha fit khaligraph Jones

Burundian recording artist and composer, Natacha Ngendabanka, known as Natacha, has dropped a track titled 'Yote' featuring Kenyan rap heavyweight Khaligraph Jones.

The irresistible beat weaves together cultural sounds, blending languages such as Swahili, Kirundi, and English, celebrating the rich and diverse musical heritage of East Africa.

Pewa - Frasha

Francis Amisi, popularly recognized as Frasha and a key member of the well-known Kenyan boy band P-Unit, is making a comeback to the music scene after a brief hiatus.

His latest release, 'Pewa,' introduces a fresh Amapiano sound, capturing the Kenyan kanairo vibe, which signifies having fun and celebrating. This track serves as a preview of Frasha's upcoming album.

Sankololo - Dhahabu fit Okello Max

In a collaboration that brings together two of Kenya's most iconic voices, Dhahabu and the beloved Luo man and love doctor, Okello Max, deliver the ultimate love anthem of the season, 'Sankololo.'

Dhahabu assures Okello Max that they are definitely in for a good time.

Mali Safi - Marakwet Daughter

Marakwet Daughter is making waves in the music genre with her latest track, 'Mali Safi' creating a significant impact on the musical scene.