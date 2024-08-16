Nikita Kering's 'Tonight' & other top songs of the week

From Kenya to Tanzania, these musicians have dropped new tracks that are already capturing the hearts of fans.

Here is a list of five songs released this week

Digii IV - Mr Tee ft. Joshua Baraka & Tenorboy

Arbantone artist Mr Tee has unveiled the visuals for 'DIGI IV', featuring Ugandan artist Joshua Baraka and Nigeria's Tenorboy.

In this party anthem, the trio shines, displaying their unique vocal talents and captivating stage presence.

Enjoy!

Life Is Sweet - Willy Paul

Kenyan artist and head of Saldido International, Willy Paul, has just dropped a new hit track titled 'Life Is Sweet'.

The song is a celebration of life’s joys and victories, capturing a spirit of gratitude and positivity. Willy Paul highlights the importance of overcoming challenges and cherishing the good times.

Enjoy!

Kakitima - Eddah Ayon

Kenyan rising Ohangla and Rhumba star Eddah Ayon has just released a new love ballad titled 'Kakitima', a Luo word that transates to 'What you do to me'.

Famous for capturing the essence of love through her music, Eddah delivers once again with 'Kakitima'.

In the song, she praises the love she receives from her partner, highlighting how his touch means everything to her—even though she once vowed never to love so deeply again.

Shot Ya Whiskey - Reckless

Former Ethic music group member Reckless has just released another party anthem titled 'Shot Ya Whiskey'.

Known for his laid-back rapping style, Reckless brings his signature vibe to this new track, expressing his excitement for the weekend and all the fun that comes with hitting the club.

Tonight - Nikita Kering

Kenyan award-winning musician Nikita Kering has just dropped her highly anticipated new song, 'Tonight'.

