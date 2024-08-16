The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Nikita Kering's 'Tonight' & other top songs of the week

Lynet Okumu

#PulseHotAndFresh: Here is a list of new songs released this week.

This week, the East African music scene is buzzing with fresh releases from some of the region's most beloved artists.

From Kenya to Tanzania, these musicians have dropped new tracks that are already capturing the hearts of fans.

Arbantone artist Mr Tee has unveiled the visuals for 'DIGI IV', featuring Ugandan artist Joshua Baraka and Nigeria's Tenorboy.

In this party anthem, the trio shines, displaying their unique vocal talents and captivating stage presence.

Enjoy!

Kenyan artist and head of Saldido International, Willy Paul, has just dropped a new hit track titled 'Life Is Sweet'.

The song is a celebration of life’s joys and victories, capturing a spirit of gratitude and positivity. Willy Paul highlights the importance of overcoming challenges and cherishing the good times.

Enjoy!

Kenyan rising Ohangla and Rhumba star Eddah Ayon has just released a new love ballad titled 'Kakitima', a Luo word that transates to 'What you do to me'.

Famous for capturing the essence of love through her music, Eddah delivers once again with 'Kakitima'.

In the song, she praises the love she receives from her partner, highlighting how his touch means everything to her—even though she once vowed never to love so deeply again.

Former Ethic music group member Reckless has just released another party anthem titled 'Shot Ya Whiskey'.

Known for his laid-back rapping style, Reckless brings his signature vibe to this new track, expressing his excitement for the weekend and all the fun that comes with hitting the club.

Kenyan award-winning musician Nikita Kering has just dropped her highly anticipated new song, 'Tonight'.

In this track, Kering showcases her signature vocals, delivering a sound that fans are calling a blend of Brandy’s Afrodisiac with a nostalgic 90s vibe.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
