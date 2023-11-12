The sports category has moved to a new website.

Njoki Murira takes action after losing TikTok account with over 2.7M followers

Charles Ouma

TikTok sensation Njoki Murira has revealed the next course of action after losing control of her TikTok account with over 2.7 million followers.

In an update on her Instagram stories, the content creator shared screenshots to confirm that the account had since been suspended.

She however did not reveal the reasons behind the suspension.

"When TikTok try you." Njoki wrote, noting that there is hope that she may regain control of the account as the suspension is a temporary one.

"My main account is on temporary suspension; there is a possibility." She added.

New account and minting millions

The suspension is like content creator with a deep hole in the pocket even as she works round the clock to mitigate the impacts.

As a back-up plan, the TikToker opened another account and urged her ardent fans to follow the new account.

The new account has since amassed a sizeable following with the number growing by the minute.

The content creator shot to fame, courtesy of her dancing that forms a bulk of the content posted on the account.

In a past interview in which she urged people to take content creation seriously as it pays handsomely, the diva shared that she made Sh3.4 million from the platform in a span of five months.

The revenue was generated from her live sessions with thousands of her fans online to watch the content.

"Don't get it twisted TikTok is for fun, but I do earn from it. You can make videos for fun, and you can go live for fun too. It's up to you." She stated in March.

She used part of the proceeds to build an exquisite fully-furnished house for her parents.

She kept her fans updated at every stage of the project that started in January, sharing videos of the progress as the three-bedroom house took shape.

In August this year, the content creator gave her fans a glimpse of the finished house via a video shared on her YouTube channel.

Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.
