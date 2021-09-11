Nonini offers sound advice to aspiring entrepreneurs

This comes only days after Hubert Nakitare better known as Nonini launched a footwear line under his Mgenge2RU in the US.

The legendary rapper confirmed the info through his social media platforms. The shoe edition was created by Italian master-crafts, AliveShoes, who have many of their shoe editions appearing in international magazines like Vogue.

According to Nonini, he has invested over sh. 2million in the shoe line and hopes the merchandise gets global recognition.

“The shoes going for Sh24,000 are real international quality wear. They have been produced and endorsed by one of the best Italian shoe companies,” said the rapper.

According to the website, the design is “straight out of basketball archives, this sneaker re-issues the court style according to today's trends.

The mesh upper with leather overlays and suede accents is cut in a mid-rise basket silhouette.

This shoe features perforated detailing for breathability, a padded collar for added comfort, and front lace closure.

It is finished with a chunky sole made of extra-light and durable rubber and a padded tongue with an embedded logo.”