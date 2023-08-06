President Ruto's mother steps out in style for MP's birthday party [Photos]

The president’s mother stepped out in style, making a fashion statement as she does each time she steps out be it for official engagements, a party, a church function or a fun-filled game drive.

Mama Sarah who blends fashion with elegance befitting her status and age stepped out donning her signature sun hat.

Donning a blue outfit, a black coat and a matching white sun hat with a touch of silver to complete the look, Mama Sarah was caught on camera having a good time at the party that was attended by other notable personalities.

Pulse Live Kenya

The president’s mother was captured in one of the photos giving a piece of cake to the celebrant as others clapped.

Among those present at the event was the president’s brother, David Ruto and his wife.

The lawmaker shared photos of the birthday party on social media, noting that it was fun-filled day as Mama Sarah and her family joined his family for the party.

Pulse Live Kenya

“It was a day filled with joy and happiness together with Mama Sarah Cheruiyot and her family during my birthday extension celebrations.” The lawmaker wrote.

Netizens wished the lawmaker well in his post that was accompanied by the photos below of the president's mother enjoying the party.