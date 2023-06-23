Ruto's mother covers journalist in short dress with shuka, explains why [WATCH]

The incident took place during an event held at the Uasin Gishu county headquarters, where Achieng was operating a camera, clad in a short, bodycon dress.

Mama Sarah's concern for Achieng's comfort and convenience led her to take immediate action. She approached the young journalist and draped her with a Maasai shuka, explaining that she was worried Achieng might encounter difficulties in bending over to retrieve any dropped belongings.

After carefully wrapping the shuka around Achieng's waist, Mama Sarah calmly returned to her seat, leaving the onlookers in awe and curiosity.

Responding to the situation, Achieng swiftly exited the event, still wearing the shuka. However, to everyone's surprise, she reappeared a few minutes later, donning a blue trouser suit. It became evident that her departure was not an act of protest but rather an effort to address the situation and show her gratitude.

Here is Mama Sarah's speech courtesy of Michael Ollinga.

Overwhelmed with remorse and appreciation, Achieng made her way to the dais where Mama Sarah was seated. As she approached, the two women warmly embraced each other, their smiles radiating joy and gratitude.

It was a touching moment that resonated with the attendees and served as a reminder of the power of compassion and understanding.

Mama Sarah expressed her motives behind the gesture, saying she cared about the young journalist was going to undertake her duties comfortably.

"I was wondering, with that short dress, how would she be able to pick up that camera in case it fell down. I chose to bless her," she said.

A photo of Zipporah Achieng