ADVERTISEMENT
Robert Nagila recalls what drew him to Rita Tinina in heartfelt eulogy [Video]

Denis Mwangi

Rita Tinina's partner Robert Ngila delivers heartfelt eulogy

Rita Tinina's partner Robert Ngila delivers heartfelt eulogy
Rita Tinina's partner Robert Ngila delivers heartfelt eulogy

Robert Nagila, the partner of the late NTV journalist Rita Tinina, shared his profound grief and cherished memories of her in a moving eulogy at Holy Family Basilica, Nairobi that resonated with everyone in attendance.

Nagila said that Rita Tinina had established her legacy in the media just shy of her 46th birthday.

Nagila said that Rita Tinina had established her legacy in the media just shy of her 46th birthday.

He thanked friends and family for the overwhelming support he has received in these trying times.

"Over the past few days, the question I've been asked the most is 'How are you doing?'" he shared. His candid response, "I am broken," underscored the depth of his grief.

Rita Tinina's partner Robert Ngila delivers heartfelt eulogy
Rita Tinina's partner Robert Ngila delivers heartfelt eulogy Rita Tinina's partner Robert Ngila delivers heartfelt eulogy Pulse Live Kenya

He added that while broken things can sometimes be mended, the loss of a person is an irreplaceable void.

Nagila fondly recalled their first encounter, where Tinina's beauty, infectious laughter, and warm heart left an indelible mark on him.

Yet, it was her stubbornness and unwavering convictions that he admired most, traits that she upheld until her last breath.

He also recounted the numerous tributes he had read and watched about Rita, each highlighting her unwavering principles and the legacy she has left behind.

Despite her death, Nagila said he finds solace in the knowledge that her memories will live on in those whose lives she touched.

READ: Joe Ageyo: Why I hired Rita Tinina twice & big story she was finalising before death

He specifically addressed their child, Mia, reminding her of her mother's immense love and the lengths she would go to for her happiness.

“My dearest Mia, your mother loved you more than anything else in this world. You were her best friend and confidant in many respects and everything she did was centered around you and your future. Know this, you were loved so much and there is nothing we would not do for you,” he said.

The late Rita Tinina
The late Rita Tinina The late Rita Tinina Pulse Live Kenya
He also assured friends and family of the love Tinina held for them.

In conclusion, Nagila thanked former MP Fred Gumo for his support during this loss, as well as the loss of his dad in 2023.

Watch the video below

Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.
