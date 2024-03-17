NTV's Rita Tinina is dead

The award-winning journalist was found dead at her Kileleshwa home on Sunday, March 17, 2024.

Reports indicate that the mother of one was supposed to report to work but failed to do so.

Her alarmed managers tried reaching her unsuccessfully.

ADVERTISEMENT

the lifeless body of the bubbly journalist was found in her Kileleshwa home.

Pulse Live Kenya

Police arrived at her home and picked the body in the presence of her family members.

An autopsy is expected to be conducted to shed some light into what killed her.

She leaves behind one daughter.

ADVERTISEMENT

The cause of the death is yet to be known with police commencing investigations.

The veteran journalist graced the screens at various leading media house, bringing her unique style into the game and quickly became a darling of many and a household name in the media.

Tributes pour in

Colleagues in the industry shared fond memories of her.

Lindah Oguttu aka Mtu ya mjengo: I am who I am because I stood on her shoulders while at NTV. My T9. Go well my darling. Rita Tinina, the hand that held mine and never let go. I am broken....Rest mami.

ADVERTISEMENT

Amakanji Thomas: Rita tinina was a brand on her own ans she had a peculiar voice and made me always glued to the screen especially how she executed election matters, Dance with the angels Rita. Happy soul always. #RIPRitaTinina

Dr. Isaac Kalua Green: Gone too soon….. Rita Tinina a beacon of journalistic excellence, unwavering dedication and passion for storytelling left an indelible mark on the hearts of many. Her exemplary duty to inform, educate, and inspire has touched countless lives, leaving a legacy that will forever be cherished.

Richard Bosire: Big blow to the Kenyan media fraternity. May your soul rest in peace Rita Tinina.

Kipruto Lagat: She used to deliver news in her own style while working at NTV. go well Rita Tinina.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

Digital Strategist Dennis Itumbi mourned her writing:

"Safiri salama Rita Tinina. In journalism, you remain a great journalist. Despite representing major stations while I worked for smaller media houses, your humility stood out as we covered events together. I remember how you pushed me to apply for a role at The Voice of America. You were a super storyteller, and that made you stand out as a great journalist. Your stories will never fade. They are only a @YouTube away. Journalists never DIE; they merely SIGN OFF. Rita Tinina, SALUTE!" #RIPRitaTinina.