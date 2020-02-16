Dream come true – shouts Rue Baby after grinding on Kizz Daniel (Video)

Model and actress Rue Baby had the time of her life after she danced provocatively with Hip Hop and Afro Beat star Kizz Daniel who performed yesterday at Uhuru Gardens at the Valentine Jamboree Concert.

An elated Miss Rue took to Instagram to share the excitement with her fans stating that dancing with the singer was a dream come true for her. She added that it will always be a memorable night for her.

“Dream come trueee😍😭😭😭😭 Yesterday was a night to remember and it will forever be ... I cant help myself 😂😂..😍😍😍my all time favourite @iamkizzdaniel amazing performance” read her post.

In another post, the actress went ahead to tell the singer that she didn’t sleep last night and that he should carry her endless times.

“rue.baby ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ @iamkizzdaniel I didn't sleep oo😂😂😂 carry me again and again and again” said Rue Baby.

“Yesterday was my best day seeing my celeb crush and dancing with him at the same time” read another of her post.

In the video, Rue Baby could be seen grinding on the Madu hit maker and after a few minutes the singer carried her on his shoulders, a move some people termed as crazy.

While a section of her fans were happy for her, others went ahead to say that she was carried like a handbag. Most of them were waiting for Akothee on her daughter's video.

Video (Courtesy)

Here are some of the comments;

