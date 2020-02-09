MCA Tricky comes clean on his relationship with Rue Baby

Celebrated comedian Francis Munyao popularly known as MCA Tricky has revealed the status of his relationship with Akothee's daughter, Rue Baby.

In an interview with Chatspot on Red Cross owned Station, Switch TV, the comedian revealed that his relationship with Rue Baby was complicated.

"We really want to know what is your relationship with Rue Baby?" asked Mayonde. “My relationship with Rue Baby is complicated" said MCA Tricky.

Asked to clarify the statement further, the Radio Maisha Presenter disclosed that they had a work related relationship with the model who also doubles up as an actress.

“Rue Baby ni beshte yangu sana halafu venye umeona hizo clips tumekua tukifanya na yeye projects kadhaa za Entertainment. So nimem incorporate kwa hizo clips, unajua ukicreate online content lazima uchose characters wisely" revealed the funny man.

"Work related relationship “bytha umeieka in the right context" added MCA tricky.

Asked whether there was any girl out there who would be his valentines, he confirmed it, adding that he would reveal the special person come 14th February.

This comes a few days after a local publication faked a story stating that the two were involved in an grizzly accident in Kikope.